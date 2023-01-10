“You should have said goodbye the day before” - Lovren makes interesting claim as Gareth Bale announces retirement 

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has wished Gareth Bale a happy retirement, hilariously claiming that his retirement should have come four-and-a-half years sooner.

On 9 January, 33-year-old Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and international football. The former Real Madrid superstar, who is widely hailed as Wales’ greatest-ever player, won a whopping 19 trophies with the Whites, including five Champions League trophies. Two of his Champions League triumphs came at Liverpool’s expense.

While he made no notable contribution in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over the Merseysiders in the 2021-22 season, he was the undisputed matchwinner in the 2018 final. Coming off the bench in the 61st minute, Gareth Bale scored from a sensational bicycle kick in the 63rd minute. Twenty minutes later, he caught out then-keeper Loris Karius with a long-range strike, sealing a 3-1 win for Los Merengues.

Former Footballers @FinishedPlayers Happy Retirement, Gareth Bale. Here he is scoring the best ever goal in a Champions League Final Happy Retirement, Gareth Bale. Here he is scoring the best ever goal in a Champions League Final https://t.co/h5l3xpgPob

Upon knowing about Bale’s retirement from football, Lovren, who was on the pitch when the Welshman scored that overhead kick, posted a cheeky congratulatory message. Posting an image of Bale’s greatest-ever goal, Lovren accompanied the following caption [via HITC]:

“You should have said goodbye the day before this game [referring to the 2018 Champions League final]. Anyway, well done Gareth on a fantastic career! Respect.”

The caption also had clapping and hand-shake emojis at the end.

Bale played 258 games for Real Madrid between 2013 and 2022, scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists.

Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale exchange heartwarming messages on Instagram after the Welshman’s retirement

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has taken to Instagram to wish former club teammate Gareth Bale a happy retirement life. Posting an image of him celebrating with the Welshman, Kroos has hailed the former winger as one of the greatest-ever players he’s played alongside.

Kroos’ caption read:

“One of the best i've ever played with! Enjoy life @garethbale11”

Bale, who won four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles with Kroos at Real Madrid, replied befittingly, saying:

“Thank you my friend. It was a pleasure!”

They played 179 games together for the 14-time European champions, recording 10 joint goal participations.

Poll : 0 votes