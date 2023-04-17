"You only saved mine!" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes opens up on hilarious exchange with on-loan PSG star Keylor Navas after 2-0 win

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he joked with Keylor Navas, on-loan from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the goalkeeper saved his shot in Manchester United's recent win over Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese star was upset about not getting on the scoresheet but happy that the Red Devils got all three points.

Manchester United moved to third place in the Premier League table on Sunday after securing a win over Nottingham Forest. Antony and Diogo Dalot scored the goals to seal a 2-0 win at the City Ground.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Fernandes revealed that he joked with Navas about his shot getting saved. He was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying:

"I just said to Keylor [Navas] that today you only saved mine! In the first half the one with the little deflection and the second half an amazing save, another one close to the post. I miss a great opportunity with the header. The result is the most important for me, we want to get points because we want to be in the Champions League next season, we want to be in the top four this season, obviously. I want to get my goals but first the team always comes first."

Manchester United suffer another injury blow

Erik ten Hag had picked Marcel Sabitzer in the starting XI against Nottingham Forest but the on-loan star could not start the match as he picked up an injury during the warm-up. Christian Eriksen took his place in the starting line-up.

Bruno Fernandes spoke about Sabitzer's injury after the match.

"Obviously it's really bad news for us. That [a position change] doesn't matter, the most important thing is whoever replaces him does a really good job - that was Christian [Eriksen]. After Fred. He came on with a great mentality, we are not only 11 players so everyone has to be ready, these kinds of things can happen. We are one of the teams where the subs have more of an impact in games - if not the most impact with goals or assists, or even during the game, giving some fresh legs to the team. So, I think everyone was ready and we dealt really well with the situation," Fernandes said.

The Red Devils are currently without Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Donny Van de Beek, Marcel Sabitzer, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho due to respective injuries.

Poll : 0 votes