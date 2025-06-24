“You saved us many times" - Real Madrid star sends message to Raul Asencio as he apologises for red-card offence in recent Club World Cup clash

Real Madrid star Fede Valverde shared a message for defender Raul Asencio after he took to social media to apologize for his recent red-card offence. He was sent off during Los Blancos' 3-1 win over Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage on June 22.

Raul Asencio has not had a good start in the FIFA Club World Cup despite being a breakthrough star for Real Madrid last season. The Spaniard conceded a penalty in Los Blancos' opening game against Al-Hilal, with the game ending with a 1-1 draw. In their second group stage clash against Pachuca, he was sent off with a red card due to a foul within 10 minutes of the game (7'). Although the Spanish giants won 3-1 despite being down to 10 men, Asencio's crucial erros could not be overlooked.

In a social media post dated June 24, Raul Asencio apologized for his red card error against Pachuca and gave hope to fans for a better season. He wrote (translation from Spanish via X):

"It's not the start of the competition we hoped for, but I have no doubts about turning things around. It's time to work even harder, if possible, to keep growing. Thanks to everyone for your messages. #HalaMadrid 🤍"

In response, Real Madrid star Fede Valverde assured his teammate, reminding everyone that the youngster has helped them multiple times in the past. He wrote on X:

"You saved us many times, and I know you'll keep doing it. Let's go 🙌🏼🤍"

Raul Asencio is expected to remain an important part of the squad, although the arrival of Dean Huijsen this summer could give him some competition. Meanwhile, Los Merengues will next face RB Salzburg in their final group stage clash in the Club World Cup (June 26).

"Same mistake twice"- When Real Madrid shot-stopped Thibaut Courtois criticized Raul Asencio's red-card error in Pachuca clash

Thibaut Courtois - Source: Getty

In an interview with DAZN during half-time, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticized Raul Asencio's red card error in the game. The Belgian also referred to the defender's crucial error that costed them a penalty against Al-Hilal, and said (via GOAL):

"It's two games and the same mistake twice, which may be very minor, but we have to be smarter and not make that mistake. He knows it, and there's no problem. We're going to fight for him and win without him, and when he comes back, we'll keep winning."

Courtois, meanwhile, delivered an incredible performance against Pachuca, making 10 crucial saves to help Real Madrid. Los Blancos will now do their best to secure their place in the Club World Cup Round of 16 by winning against Salzburg in their next game.

