"You saw Casemiro did it two weeks ago and Eriksen does it all the time" - Paul Scholes annoyed with Manchester United duo for not doing what Casemiro and Christian Eriksen do 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticized Scott McTominay and Fred for not being able to take the ball on the half turn.

Scholes, who made 718 appearances for the Red Devils during his illustrious career, questioned why the pair can't do what Casemiro and Christian Eriksen made look so easy.

Erik ten Hag clearly saw his midfield's ability on the ball as a problem as he attempted to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. He ultimately failed to bring in his former player and instead, Manchester United bought Casemiro from Real Madrid for an astronomical amount of money.

While the five-time Champions League winner is yet to start a league game for the Red Devils, Scholes is impressed with how he uses the ball. The pundit also slated the often-maligned duo of McTominay and Fred, as the pundit told Gary Neville on The Overlap (as per The Metro):

"I don’t remember which game it was but [United] were beaten and I was a little bit hard on Scott and Fred but they had their backs to goal all the time.

"When they are receiving the ball with their back to goal all the time, it is the only way they can go. A midfielder should always receive the ball on the half turn so they can still see their defenders and their forward.

"You saw Casemiro did it two weeks ago and Eriksen does it all the time. Small things like that just annoy me because I think if you are playing at Manchester United, you should be capable of doing that. You should expect that."

Paul Scholes heaps praise on Christian Eriksen for blistering start at Manchester United

The 30-year-old playmaker arrived at Old Trafford over the summer after his contract expired at Brentford. He has since started every game for the Red Devils, who have won four Premier League games in a row with him in midfield alongside McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

Scholes has been extremely impressed with how the Denmark international controls the game from midfield, describing him as 'brilliant'. The former England midfielder stated:

"He knows where he is on the pitch and he knows where other people are on the pitch. The perfect example of a player who plays with intelligence and plays with his brain. He’s just a clever player."

