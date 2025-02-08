"You saw it at OT first" - Paul Scholes takes dig at Ruben Amorim after Manchester United win 2-1 against Leicester City

Paul Scholes was seemingly not impressed with Ruben Amorim’s tactics during Manchester United’s clash with Leicester City in the FA Cup on Friday (February 7) night. The Red Devils were far from impressive in the first 45 minutes of the match at Old Trafford and were behind before the interval, as Bobby De Cordova-Reid opened the scoring for the Foxes.

Winter signing Patrick Dorgu made his debut for Manchester United following his reported move of £25 million plus add-ons from Lecce. However, the 20-year-old was deployed as a right back as opposed to his main position, left back.

Amorim’s tactical choices didn’t sit well with club legend Paul Scholes, who took to Instagram to hit out at the setup:

‘‘Inverted wing-backs… you saw it at OT first.’ Scholes wrote via Metro.

Despite a dismal first half, Manchester United went on to win the game as they came from 1-0 down to win 2-1. Joshua Zirkzee restored parity while Harry Maguire scored the winner in injury time.

Ruben Amorim provides reason why he used Partick Dorgu on the right wing after Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City

Ruben Amorim has explained the reason why he used latest signing Patrick Dorgu as a right back in their clash with Leicester in the Emirates FA Cup. The Portuguese gaffer claimed that Dorgu played on the right a lot of times during his time at Lecce.

Amorim said (via Metro):

‘‘He played a lot of times in Lecce on the right. That is one of the characteristics that we pay attention to a lot, to have a player like him."

‘‘He was a little bit anxious in the first touch with the ball. It’s a different league for him, different speed of the game, but he did well. He has space, he has strength, he’s going to improve a lot. And we, as a team, we need to play better to help these new guys to perform at the right level. But the position, and you can can see in Wyscout that he’s played in both sides," he added.

Ruben Amorim revealed that the Dane will play on the right in future games for Manchester United:

‘‘Yes. Again, if you’re going to see the history of Dorgu in the last team, he played a lot of games also on the right. And we have to have wingers that can play both sides, like [Diogo] Dalot."

‘‘So I think it’s a really good, important thing, because sometimes you need a left-footer on the right side to come inside and to connect in the different way. And sometimes you need the right-footed [player] to connect and to cross more balls, so it’s like that," he added.

