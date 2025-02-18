"You can't say you're the best, others have to say it" - Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself GOAT

Lionel Messi's compatriot, Nahuel Molina, has claimed that a player can't declare himself the best and that only other players can do so. Molina's comments come in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that he's the best player in football history.

In a recent interview, Molina shared his opinion on the GOAT debate involving Ronaldo and Messi and addressed the Portuguese forward's claim. He said (via Esto es Atleti.es):

"I grew up watching Leo from a young age, and I'm not just talking about his football skills, but his ways, I had the opportunity to share with him. For me, you can't say you're the best, others have to say it. I would never consider myself the best at anything. Obviously, in my self-esteem, I think I'm the best, but I would never say something like that."

Molina added:

"I have no doubt that Cristiano is a beast, a competitive beast, a beast of soccer. But whether he's the best in history or not, others have to say it. For me, the best is Leo.

The GOAT debate involving Ronaldo and Messi can be traced to their playing days for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. In terms of Ballon d'Or awards, Ronaldo has won five, his most recent one coming in 2017. Meanwhile, Messi has won the award a record eight times, most recently in 2023.

The Portuguese forward has scored 783 goals and registered 244 assists in 1,040 club appearances. The Argentine has 744 goals and 357 assists in 914 club appearances (stats via Transfermarkt).

In 216 international games, Ronaldo has scored 135 goals and provided 45 assists for Portugal. On the other hand, Messi has netted 112 goals and provided 61 assists in 191 appearances for Argentina.

"I think I'm the most complete player" - Cristiano Ronaldo on GOAT debate involving Lionel Messi and other football icons

Ronaldo had earlier claimed that he believes he's the most complete player in the history of football. In an interview with La Sexta, the 40-year-old was questioned about his views on the GOAT debate. He said (via GOAL):

“I think I'm the most complete player there has ever been. That's my opinion. It could be a question of taste but I think it's me. I do everything in football. I head well, I take set pieces well, I shoot well with my left foot, I'm fast, I'm strong, I jump.

Ronaldo added:

“Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart.”

Amid the controversy, the Portuguese superstar has proven to be a key player for Al-Nassr this season. In 27 appearances, he has scored 24 goals and provided four assists.

