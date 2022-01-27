"You have to say he is number one" - Erling Haaland picks between Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski as best player in the world

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has revealed his top footballer for the year 2021 between Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema. The Norwegian striker picked his fellow Bundesliga striker Lewandowski as the best of the lot.

In an interview with ESPN, he was asked who his top three for the 2021 Ballon d'Or would have been. It was won by Messi, followed by Lewandowski in second and Jorginho in third with Benzema completing the top four.

Haaland, however, had other thoughts. He said:

"That's a good question. I think it was the last year, right? I think you have to say Lewandowski number one, and then for me Benzema has also been amazing, but Messi is also outstanding."

He added:

"So Benzema and Messi in shared second and third place."

Lewandowski scored 64 goals and made 10 assists in 2021 for Bayern Munich while winning the Bundesliga, German Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and German Super Cup with the club. Messi scored 41 goals and made 17 assists for Barcelona and also won the Copa America with Argentina.

Many fans and pundits believe that the 2021 Ballon d'Or should have been awarded to Lewandowski. And the Borussia Dortmund striker is in agreement.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old finished 11th in the Ballon d'Or rankings with 44 goals and 13 assists in 2021.

Erling Haaland inching closer to a move to Spain; Real Madrid or Barcelona remains to be seen

According to reports, the Norwegian is set to play in Spain next summer. He has been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Real Madrid are the favorites for Erling Haaland. Manchester United are out of the race since in OT they think he's destined to play for Real Madrid. Manchester City are ready to offer serious wages to Erling but the player favors Real Madrid. | Real Madrid are the favorites for Erling Haaland. Manchester United are out of the race since in OT they think he's destined to play for Real Madrid. Manchester City are ready to offer serious wages to Erling but the player favors Real Madrid. @MarkOgden_ [🥇] 🚨| Real Madrid are the favorites for Erling Haaland. Manchester United are out of the race since in OT they think he's destined to play for Real Madrid. Manchester City are ready to offer serious wages to Erling but the player favors Real Madrid. @MarkOgden_ [🥇] https://t.co/1dJLJmmNiV

Barcelona desperately need a striker after Sergio Aguero had to retire from football due to a heart condition. However, their financial struggles could restrict them from bringing Haaland to Camp Nou.

Some reports also suggest that he prefers a move to Barcelona over their rivals Real Madrid. Los Blancos seem likely to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. This could see the Norwegian share the limelight.

But given that Mbappe could come for free, Real Madrid have the funds to sign the Norwegian and handle all his agent fees, wages, etc. It will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up at.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava