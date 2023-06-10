“You could say rich?” – Gareth Bale in agreement with description of Karim Benzema after Al-Ittihad move

Ex-Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale was asked to describe former teammate Karim Benzema, who has completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Benzema and Bale shared the pitch during their time together at Real Madrid between the 2013-14 and 2021-22 seasons. Speaking about his former teammate, Bale said:

“Cool, composed and…"

The interviewer of Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with Five channel chimed in that he could say 'rich' also:

“You could say rich?”

Bale agreed with the opinion:

“Yes now I could.”

Karim Benzema completed a blockbuster move to Al-Ittihad. He has penned a three year contract with the Jeddah-based club, where he will reportedly earn around £643 million in three years.

Benzema left Real Madrid as the club's all-time second-highest goalscorer with 354 goals. Since his 2009 transfer from Olympique Lyon, he won 25 trophies with Los Blancos, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Karim Benzema embarks on new adventure at Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad is bad news for other teams in the SPL. "The Tigers" won the league this season ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

They already have a strong attack with the likes Romarinho and Abderrazzak Hamdallah in the team. Benzema, one of Real Madrid's greatest players, will further improve Nuno Espirito Santo's team.

His partnership with Hamdallah is something fans would keep a keen eye on. Hamdallah has so far scored 38 goals and provided four assists in 46 games across competitions for Ittihad.

The Moroccan previously played for Al-Nassr. He boasts a stunning record of 112 goals and 24 assists in 108 games for Al-Alamy. So, Hamdallah partnering with Benzema could be a scary proposition for other teams in the league, especially title-chasing Al-Nassr.

Apart from Benzema, Al-Ittihad have also been linked with moves for Premier League stars N'Golo Kante and Adama Traore.

