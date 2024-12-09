"You could see it on his face after, he knew you can't do that" – Paul Merson hits out at Arsenal star for 'criminal' mistake in Fulham draw

Arsenal icon Paul Merson has hit out at Gabriel Martinelli for what he did in the second half of the Gunners' recent 1-1 Premier League draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Earlier this Sunday (December 8), the Gunners were dealt a big blow in the ongoing title race as they registered their fifth league draw of the campaign. After Raul Jimenez scored the first goal in the 11th minute, William Saliba bagged for the visitors from a corner-kick routine in the 52nd minute of the clash.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the 88th minute of the contest, Arsenal put the ball into the back of Fulham's goal owing to Saka's header. However, the goal was ruled out as Martinelli was in an offside position before crossing the ball to the left-footed Englishman.

After the end of Arsenal's latest Premier League clash, Merson shared his honest thoughts on Martinelli's on-pitch decision-making. He said (h/t Football365):

"He is offside and, in football terms, it is criminal what Martinelli has done. I can't express enough how you just cannot be offside when you're looking along the line. He has got pace, he's electric so he's not someone who has got to try and nick a yard and play right on the edge. He can give someone a yard or two."

Merson, who helped the Gunners win two league titles, concluded:

"I'll be surprised if he isn't on the end of one in the dressing room when he gets in by the manager. He even knows. You could see it on his face after, he knew you can't do that. You cannot be offside when you look along that line. That is the one thing you cannot do. Do not be offside, it is as simple as that."

The Gunners are currently in third place behind Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League table. They are on 29 points, six behind the league-leading Merseyside outfit, from 15 games with a fine goal difference of +14 till now.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal could sign striker on cheap in January

According to The Sun, Arsenal are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the January transfer window. They are likely to face competition from AC Milan, Newcastle United, and West Ham United in the future.

Everton, on the other hand, are prepared to listen to offers for Calvert-Lewin as the forward is not keen to sign a new deal at Goodison Park. They could part ways with the former Sheffield United man for a fee of around £20 million.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, has found the back of the net 70 times and registered 19 assists in 261 total appearances for Everton since arriving in August 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback