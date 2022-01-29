“You could see they had something” – Bastian Schweinsteiger names 3 players who he knew would have a future at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has picked out three Red Devils stars whom he was sure will impress for the club.

Schweinsteiger joined the Old Trafford outfit from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2015. The German made 35 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United before leaving in 2017.

While the midfielder worked under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, he also trained with the club's youth team during his time in England. Schweinsteiger has now named three players who he knew will make it big at Old Trafford.

The former Bayern Munich star revealed he was impressed with Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard when he saw them in action. Schweinsteiger also feels Manchester United should use their youth teams well. He told the UTD Podcast:

“I tell you one thing: when I was with Mourinho and training with the second team and the Under-16 team with United, I saw a lot of good players. One was Scott McTominay, and I thought he will make it for sure, he had those abilities. So United have a good youth team - you just need to use them and give them the time to develop."

“I remember Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard when Louis van Gaal was coach. You could see they had something and now they’re playing for the national team. There’s definitely a big chance for United to get those youth players in the first team.”

McTominay made his senior debut for the Red Devils under Mourinho in 2017. Rashford and Lingard had their Manchester United breakthroughs in the 2015-16 season when van Gaal was in charge.

Bastian Schweinsteiger stressed need for Manchester United to use academy players

Bastian Schweinsteiger feels it is important to have academy players like Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in the team. The German is of the view that youth players know what it means to play for the Red Devils. He said:

“They have the DNA. That’s very important. Not only for the connections in the squad but also for the players to feel, ‘I’m a United player, I know what United means for me.’ You know sometimes it takes time for a player from abroad, when they get into a club, to feel the DNA of a club."

Schweinsteiger is keen to see the Old Trafford outfit hand more chances to their youth players in the future.

