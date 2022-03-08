"You would see totally different players" - Michael Owen explains why Liverpool duo will not be effective in another team

Michael Owen believes Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson wouldn't be as effective if they played for a different team.

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have transformed into one of the best full-back duos in the Premier League in recent years. Both players have been key to the Reds' attacking prowess under Jurgen Klopp and have proven to be incredible attacking outlets.

There have been suggestions in the past that the duo thrive because of the set-up Liverpool have in place which affords them the license to move forward. Owen seemed to veer in that direction as well, though he reserved praise for Alexander-Arnold and Robertson as well.

He told Premier League Productions (as quoted by HITC):

“They are phenomenal in what they do. Absolutely phenomenal. But they have the most incredible team. That team sets up for two fullbacks like they are. If you put Trent and Robbo in a different team, you would see totally different players and you wouldn’t see effective players also.”

Owen added that the players within the Reds' squad work hard to ensure their full-backs can move into attacking areas without worrying about their defensive duties. The former England international opined:

“But when you have got players like Virgil van Dijk, Matip, Konate or Fabinho, who sits there. When you have Henderson that every time Trent goes forward, he fills in. The whole team literally do everything for them. It’s unbelievable.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been at their creative best this season for Liverpool

Liverpool had to deal with several injuries, particularly in defense, last season, which impacted the creativity of Alexander-Arnold and Robertson. The former managed just nine assists in 45 matches across all competitions last term. The Scotsman, on the other hand, has had two assists fewer than his full-back partner in 50 matches.

However, the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, as well as the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, has helped the duo recover their mojo.

Alexander-Arnold has already racked up 17 assists in just 32 matches in all competitions this season. Robertson, meanwhile, has recorded 12 assists in 31 matches across competitions.

Their return to form has coincided with Liverpool's incredible run of performances this season. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and are into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side are also second in the Premier League, six points off the top of the table with a game in hand.

Lastly, they are still alive in the UEFA Champions League as well. Liverpool hold a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan heading into the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

