"You have to separate sport and politics" - Dejan Lovren 'angry' that Russia were excluded from 2022 FIFA World Cup due to Ukraine war 

Former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren believes Russia did not deserve to be excluded from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Croatia international, who now plays for Russian Premier League club FC Zenit, insists that sports and politics must be separated.

Russia had qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs and were set to lock horns with Poland on 24 March. However, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, FIFA suspended the national team as well as Russian clubs in their competitions, including this year's FIFA World Cup.

As a result, Poland got a walkover and then defeated Sweden to cement their place in the competition in Qatar.

Despite the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Lovren is still incensed by the fact that the Russian football team were unable to participate in the FIFA World Cup. He said in a press conference (via RMC Sport):

"Of course, I'm angry that Russia is not at the World Cup. I have always said that sport and politics should be separated. Russia is a great national team and it's a shame that they are not at the World Cup, as well as other great national teams and players, like Italy or my friend Mohamed Salah. But I think things will change soon, you always have to think positively."

When reporters then drew attention to Russia's suspensions and sanctions after the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian War, Lovren replied:

"Even if that's the case, Russia should have been allowed to participate in the World Cup anyway."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's calls for a one-month ceasefire prior to 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called for a one-month ceasefire over the course of this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He believes the tournament could be an opportunity for peace amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced, Infantino said (via the Daily Mail):

"Football is a force for good. Of course, we are not naive to believe football can solve the world's problems - for this, you are there. We know our main focus as a sports organization is and should be sports."

"But because football unites the world, this World Cup, with five billion people watching it can be a trigger for a positive gesture for a sign or message of hope."

Infantino continued:

"Russia hosted the last World Cup in 2018. Ukraine is bidding to host the World Cup in 2030. Maybe the current World Cup starting in five days can be a positive trigger."

"So my plea for all of you is to think on a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup or at least some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as the first step to peace."

