“You shouldn’t just sign players for the sake of it” – Didi Hamann defends ‘right approach’ from Liverpool despite midfield crisis

Liverpool legend Didier Hamann has defended the Reds' approach in the transfer window despite an injury crisis having impacted their midfield.

Injuries to Jurgen Klopp's side have hindered their start to the season with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, Calvin Ramsay, and Diogo Jota all sidelined at the moment.

Despite Klopp's midfield being particularly depleted, the Merseysiders are yet to delve into the transfer market in the latter stages of the window.

The Anfield giants have been criticized for their approach with many believing Klopp's squad needs more depth.

However, Hamann has defended the Reds' lack of transfer activity, telling Sports Illustrated:

"I think they (the fans) do have a right to feel frustrated, but this can always be the case with supporters no matter who you support."

Hamann continued:

"You've got to say that the team over the past five years, yes Liverpool may not spend as much as the other teams, but they always stay competitive. I think that's a success in itself."

The former Reds midfielder has used Newcastle United as an example of a side not overspending in the market.

The Magpies became the richest club in world football last October but have spent the money wisely so far:

"We see with Newcastle right now; they aren't spending silly money on players they don't need. They're only spending money on players who they really want and that's what we've seen from Liverpool since Klopp walked through the door."

He continued:

"Liverpool won't sign players if they're desperate, they're patient with the transfer strategy and to be honest I think it's the right approach to take. You shouldn't just sign players for the sake of it."

Hamann understands the supporters' feelings on the club's lack of transfer activity but believes it is being done for the best:

"But I do understand the frustrations of the fans because there are areas that need improving, but the way Liverpool have handled these things in the past has been spot on, so you have to trust that they'll get it right again."

Liverpool reluctant to spend for the sake of spending

Liverpool's reservations over dipping into the market so late on are understandable.

Klopp's side have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Ramsay so far this window.

The Reds have done their business cleverly over the years and are perhaps one of the best Premier League clubs at spending.

Klopp commented on potential new arrivals ahead of transfer deadline day, saying (via Sky Sports):

"You can imagine, we are actually working constantly on these kind of things but there are reasons why sometimes they don't happen. Sometimes it is too expensive, sometimes it's not the right player."

He added:

"We are working but we will see. If something will happen or not, I don't know."

