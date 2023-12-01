“You shouldn’t say anything to him” - Di Maria highlights change in Lionel Messi attitude leading towards ‘fired up’ mentality 

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria recently spoke about the moment that changed Lionel Messi's attitude, making him more aggressive on the pitch.

Messi is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. People are impressed not only by his skills on the ball but also his demeanor on and off the pitch. The Argentine was seen as arguably timid and humble in nature.

However, this perception changed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Argentina's penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The game saw tempers flare from both sides and even Lionel Messi had a spat with Wout Weghorst and Louis van Gaal.

Di Maria recently spoke about this switch in the Inter Miami forward's personality, saying (via Marca):

"I realized it, you realized it, my grandmother realized it... These are things of his, that sometimes stay inside him. When you talk about him, he ends up throwing it to you in a note or he does it to you in a court.

"He talks like that, in that way. I think it is normal. There are people who sometimes don't respect him and don't realize that he is the best player in history. You shouldn't say anything to him because he ends up getting fired up and it's worse."

Di Maria said that Argentina's Copa America final triumph over Brazil in 2021 was the moment this shift happened in Lionel Messi, saying:

"Already in the Copa América 2021, Messi was another man. He began to have another character, which he had but he didn't show it so much. After that cup, he started not to keep quiet."

Messi's aggressive side was also on display in Argentina's recent 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil as he had spats with multiple players.

Rodrygo Goes responds to question about spat with Lionel Messi during international break

Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Brazil at the Maracana on November 21 became infamous for a violent clash ahead of the match. Both sets of fans were engaged in a clash before Brazilian security authorities were seen hitting Argentina fans.

This led to Lionel Messi leading his side back into the tunnel ahead of the kick off and they returned only after the situation had calmed down. During the game, Brazil forward Rodrygo appeared to have a spat with the former Barcelona forward. When recently asked about the same, the Real Madrid youngster said (via Goal):

“I can't talk about that. Madrid won't let me."

As per some reports, Rodrygo called Lionel Messi and Co. cowards to which the 36-year-old replied:

"We are the world champions, how are we cowards? Watch your mouth."

Argentina eventually won the game courtesy of a 63rd-minute header from Nicolas Otamendi.