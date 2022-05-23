"You don't have to stay here" - Manchester United superstar sends bullish message to teammates after Crystal Palace defeat

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has sent his teammates a bullish message with regards to their Old Trafford futures following a disappointing season.

The Red Devils finished the 2021/2022 campaign outside the top-four without a trophy, and reached a new low by losing to Crystal Palace 1-0 on the final day (May 22).

New United manager Erik ten Hag was in the stands to watch on as many of the players put in a performance that would certainly not have impressed the Dutch tactician.

De Gea's performances have been heralded throughout the season as he has saved his side on occasion from further disarray. He has commented on what the future holds for many in the United side who may be looking to move to pastures new.

He told reporters (via Fabrizio Romano)

"Ones who want to stay, stay at the club. Ones that don't want to stay go out. You don't have to stay here."

His words shine a huge light on Manchester United's current downfall, with there being huge rumors of unrest behind-the-scenes.

One of the first courses of action for Ten Hag will be to mend and uplift what has been a dejected dressing room at Old Trafford throughout the season.

Manchester United to part ways with a number of players this summer

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United

There has already been confirmation that five members of Manchester United's squad will be departing this summer following the expiration of their contracts.

Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Lee Grant are all heading out of the Old Trafford exit door.

Paul Pogba seems to be following them as the Mail reports the Frenchman is nearing a return to Juventus and the Allianz Stadium.

There has been speculation over the future of Marcus Rashford, with Fabrizio Romano having reported that the Englishman is dwelling over his future. The 24-year-old has found game time dramatically reduced under interim manager Ralf Rangnick but will be hoping Ten Hag uses him more.

There remain question marks over the futures of Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The latter two are reportedly available for transfer should a sufficient proposal come in for their services (per Romano).

Dean Henderson is another name who continues to be rumored with departure from United following a lackluster campaign for the English goalkeeper.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle United are interested in signing him this summer and he could cost around £20 million.

With Ten Hag having been in the stands for Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Palace, we will surely see a host of changes ensue in due course.

