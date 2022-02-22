"You have to stay, man!" - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals the advice he had for Barcelona teammate

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he requested Ousmane Dembele to stay on at the Nou Camp.

Dembele was part of a major transfer saga last month during the winter transfer window. After the French winger refused to extend his contract, which ends this summer, the Blaugrana put him up for sale to avoid losing him for free. However, they couldn't find a suitor despite rumors linking him with several clubs.

It seemed like Dembele wouldn't play much for the rest of the season, especially with the arrival of Adama Traore on loan. However, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has chosen to use him when required until the end of the ongoing campaign.

Aubameyang, who joined the Catalan giants on deadline day last month, has now revealed that he requested Dembele to extend his time with the club. He told Mundo Deportivo (as quoted by Barca Universal):

"The truth is that Dembele sent me a message to find out if I was going to sign for Barcelona, but I did not want to bother him because he was also in his situation but we kept talking a little bit. I am very happy that Dembele is here and when I arrived at Barça, I told him, 'You have to stay, man!'"

…and he’s telling Dembélé the same every day in training. Pierre really hopes for Ousmane to stay. Aubameyang tells @mundodeportivo : “I told Dembélé: bro, you should stay at Barça. I don’t know if he’ll change his mind but… I can only say that anything can happen”.…and he’s telling Dembélé the same every day in training. Pierre really hopes for Ousmane to stay. Aubameyang tells @mundodeportivo: “I told Dembélé: bro, you should stay at Barça. I don’t know if he’ll change his mind but… I can only say that anything can happen”. 🔵🔴 #FCB…and he’s telling Dembélé the same every day in training. Pierre really hopes for Ousmane to stay. https://t.co/WK8xcPZy4g

The former Arsenal forward, however, didn't give a definite response when asked if he thought Dembele would stay in Catalonia. He said:

“Will Dembele change his opinion and stay? I don’t know, but the only thing I can say is that everything is possible in life.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang delighted to reunite with Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona

In the same interview, Aubameyang also revealed that he was happy to play alongside Dembele once again. Both players spent the 2016-17 season together at Borussia Dortmund, forming a lethal attacking duo. The Gabonese forward said:

“Playing with Dembele again is something very special because we had an incredible year in Dortmund and he is an incredible player. Ousmane is one of the best players with the ball.”

The 2016-17 campaign remains one of Dortmund's most successful seasons in recent years as they picked up the DFB-Pokal trophy. Aubameyang was excellent throughout the season, scoring 40 goals in 46 matches for the club across all competitions.

Dembele also enjoyed a productive individual campaign that season, recording 10 goals and 21 assists in 49 matches for the side in all competitions. His fantastic performances earned him his move to Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Both players are now reunited at Barcelona! 🤩

#Dembele #Aubameyang #FCB #GetSporty In 2016/17 season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund. 10 of those goals were assisted by Ousmane Dembele.Both players are now reunited at Barcelona! 🤩 In 2016/17 season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 31 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund. 10 of those goals were assisted by Ousmane Dembele.Both players are now reunited at Barcelona! 🤩#Dembele #Aubameyang #FCB #GetSporty https://t.co/d1ByLRy1If

Both players interestingly started the Blaugrana's 4-1 victory against Valencia over the weekend. Aubameyang scored his first goal for the club, eventually ending up with a hat-trick, while Dembele assisted Frenkie de Jong's first-half strike.

