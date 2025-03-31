“You have to suck it up on the bench for a bit” - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti fires Endrick with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo comparison

Carlo Ancelotti has fired a warning to Endrick and compared him to Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. He believes that the young Brazilian does well but his minutes are limited because of the competition in the squad.

Speaking to the media via GOAL, Ancelotti claimed that Endrick was doing everything well and has nothing more to do. He believes that the competition is good for the youngster to grow and said:

“Who’s worried? I don’t know. I’m delighted with him. I’ve given him minutes whenever I can, and he’s always taken advantage of them. Is he concerned? I don’t know. He has a chance to play tomorrow. I’m considering playing him. It depends on many things. Beyond competition, nothing is missing. It’s a matter of competition."

"There are players who are extremely high quality. I think the history of this club shows that many starters have sucked it up on the bench for a long time. Vinicius, for a couple of years, Rodrygo, Valverde, Camavinga. If you want to be at Real Madrid, you have to suck it up on the bench for a bit.”

Endrick has played 496 minutes for Los Blancos this season in all competitions and has scored six goals for them.

Endrick not worried about competition at Real Madrid from Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe

Endrick spoke to Romario last week and admitted that he was learning a lot at Los Blancos. He has no complaints about his minutes at the club and is not worried about the competition from the likes of Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Rodrygo. He said via Madrid Universal:

“It’s an inexplicable feeling to be with the best, to be always learning, to always be evolving, which for me is the most important thing. I’m at Real Madrid when I’m only 18 years old, I have to enjoy life a lot, I have to enjoy football a lot. And that’s what I’m doing."

“I have no complaints about Real Madrid. I have changed my mentality a lot there and even if I don’t play much, whenever I do, thank God, I enter and score a goal to help my team. For me, it is a privilege to be in a club as big as Real Madrid, with the best players in the world. The three best in the world are Rodrygo, Mbappe and Vini… and they are our attacking trio."

Endrick has admitted that he wants to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad for Brazil. However, he is not looking to leave Los Blancos this summer.

