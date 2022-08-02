“You have to take that into consideration” – Rio Ferdinand weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand believes that it will be better for everyone if Manchester United provide a clear stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the club. Mirror.

The former Manchester United defender stated that if there's a lack of clarity regarding the player's future at the club, the situation could get complicated. He added that from the player's point of view, having a clear idea about his future is the most important thing. This is something the Portuguese ace does not have at the moment.

The 37-year-old forward played in his first pre-season friendly game this summer against Rayo Vallecano on August 31. However, he was absent from the squad for the Red Devils' pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, citing family reasons.

Ferdinand compared Ronaldo's current situation to that of Harry Kane's with Tottenham Hotspur last season. The English striker was also linked with a move away from the club which never materialized. He told Mirror:

"As players, you just want the situation ironed out and sorted out immediately, you don't want it lingering on and dragging on, I think Harry Kane had that with Spurs last year."

He added:

"But I think the reasons are different. Cristiano, there's been issues behind-the-scenes with his family and health and stuff like that. You have to take that into consideration."

He added that if the player is adamant about leaving, the club should accept that and move on. He continued:

"But if the reports are true - that he's looking to move and what not - then you kind of want the club to nail that down so there isn't a hangover going into the season. I'd like to think - if you're looking at this as a supporter - this will be sorted out one way or the other."

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to train with Manchester United as they prepare for Premier League opener

Cristiano Ronaldo played 45 minutes for Manchester United in a friendly game against Rayo Vallecano but that does not mean all is good. He is contractually obligated to take part in the club's games and was merely doing his job.

The Premier League 2022-23 campaign kicks off this weekend and Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Sunday, August 7.

It would be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag puts Ronaldo in the starting lineup for the opening match of the season.

