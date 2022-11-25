"You can't take any game for granted" - Arsenal star Matt Turner suggests USA can beat England ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup showdown

USA and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has claimed that his team has the ability to produce an upset against England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The two teams face off in Group B on Friday (November 25).

Ranked fifth in the world, England are considered one of the favorites to win the quadrennial tournament, taking place in Qatar. The Three Lions opened their campaign with a 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday (November 21) at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

USA, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales in the other Group B fixture on Monday. After missing out on the 2018 edition, Gregg Berhalter's side are eager to progress into the knockout stages.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Turner insisted that the USA could beat England at their best. He told reporters (via Metro):

"You can't take any game for granted. You want to go out, put on your best performance. The world of football is leveling out. National teams have game-plans, they've been investing in youth for a number of years, they have guys playing at the top level. When you have one team following the same message, you can beat anyone on any given day."

Lauding his Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka, Turner added:

"I think it's pretty clear, he's one of the young stars of world football. He's a top, top player and I think you don't need me to tell anybody on our team how much of a threat that he poses in the game. He's scoring goals in a variety of ways."

Turner joined Arsenal from New England Revolution for £5.5 million earlier this summer. He asserted that he is excited to face Saka at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He concluded:

"He's really developed, mature. He's gotten stronger from what I understand. I've only worked with him for a few months. I think he's a really good player that can change any game that he takes part in. I'm looking forward to playing against familiar faces."

USA have a healthy head-to-head record against Gareth Southgate's side at the FIFA World Cup. They registered one shock 1-0 win in 1950 and a dour 1-1 draw in 2010. Both clashes were in the group stage.

Rio Ferdinand wowed by Arsenal star's performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka for his performance during England's recent 6-2 win over Iran. Speaking on BBC One (via HITC), he said:

"He is devastating, the form he is in at the moment. He is at the top of the league with Arsenal, confidence is high."

Saka scored two goals in the Three Lions' 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

He has scored five goals and laid out six assists in 20 overall appearances for Arsenal in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes