“You have to take your hat off to the lad” – Dietmar Hamann lauds Liverpool star who has managed to ‘win the fans over’ after getting stick

Dietmar Hamann has heaped praise on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and his progression as a player since joining the club from Sunderland back in 2011.

Following Liverpool's 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League, Hamann was full of praise for Henderson and lauded him for how he took up the mantle as club captain from Steven Gerrard. He said:

"Henderson’s been getting stick since he signed a new contract. I think he’s one of the few players who won the fans over because he came from Sunderland for £20m and after 12-months people were saying he wasn’t good enough. The transformation he’s had and the way he’s taken over the captaincy from Stevie, you have to take your hat off to the lad. It’s not an easy thing to do, to win the fans over at Liverpool, and he’s one of the few players to do it."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/10445… Jurgen Klopp once said Jordan Henderson replacing Steven Gerrard as Liverpool captain is ‘the hardest job in football’ #LFC Jurgen Klopp once said Jordan Henderson replacing Steven Gerrard as Liverpool captain is ‘the hardest job in football’ #LFC talksport.com/football/10445…

Henderson has made 424 appearances for Liverpool since 2011. The Englishman has gone on to captain the Reds to the 2018-19 Champions League title and the 2019-20 Premier League title. The midfielder has made 33 appearances this season and has scored three goals and provided four assists.

Liverpool have been in great form this year

Henderson in action for the Reds

The Reds are unbeaten so far in 2022. Jurgen Klopp's side have been in incredible form recently, having won their last seven games across all competitions.

Klopp's side came away as 2-0 winners in their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Italian champions Inter Milan. Goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were enough to win the game.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp said:

"It’s half-time, nothing else. It will be a tricky one and we have to be ready for that,” said Klopp. They played good, they played differently, but they are really good and that’s why it is half-time, 2-0. If it is a proper half-time, Like today, if it was 2-0 at half-time I don’t tell my boys ‘Job done, put your legs on the table. It is a tricky result so why should we think about it now."

Liverpool FC @LFC



Thank you for your incredible away support, Reds 𝘼 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙞𝙧𝙤.Thank you for your incredible away support, Reds 𝘼 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙣 𝙎𝙞𝙧𝙤.Thank you for your incredible away support, Reds ❤ https://t.co/foTTz8xPHk

Edited by Adit Jaganathan