“You were more than a teammate” - Lionel Messi sends emotional message to Jordi Alba after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi has penned a heartfelt tribute to fellow Barcelona legend Jordi Alba, who announced his decision to exit Camp Nou at the end of this season.

In a touching video on his social media, Alba acknowledged his imminent departure, expressing gratitude to the legion of Barca fans (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I want to thank all the Culers in the world from the bottom of my heart for the great love you have always given me. Thank you very much. For all this, after much meditating and evaluating, I think the best thing is to step aside and I would like to announce that this season will be my last as a Barca player."

Jordi Alba @JordiAlba GRÀCIES GRACIAS THANK YOU GRÀCIESGRACIASTHANK YOU 💙❤️ GRÀCIES 💙❤️ GRACIAS 💙❤️ THANK YOU 💙❤️ https://t.co/2pARAdY02j

The enigmatic left-back will be at Camp Nou on Sunday, where he would get to say goodbye to the fans who have watched him play for over a decade.

Lionel Messi, a long-time companion of Alba on and off the field, shared a touching message for his departing comrade on Instagram. Messi's words bear the weight of shared triumphs, trials, and a bond that extends beyond the parameters of the football pitch:

"You were more than a teammate, a true accomplice on the court... And how nice it is also to be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, hopefully your new stage will continue to bring you many successes and joys. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona as Jordi Alba leaves

In a poignant shift of the tides, Jordi Alba, the emblematic left-back, has officially declared his departure from Barcelona after a remarkable, trophy-gilded tenure of 11 years. Having joined the footballing behemoth from Valencia in 2012, Alba etched his name in history as one of the most formidable defenders of his era.

Six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys, and a Champions League trophy - these are but fragments of Alba's illustrious legacy at Barcelona, a testament to his prowess on the pitch. Yet, as the sun sets on the Spaniard's Barcelona saga, a new day dawns with 19-year-old sensation Alejandro Balde filling in the vacated left-back slot.

If Lionel Messi makes his triumphant return to Camp Nou, the 35-year-old will have to play alongside the young Balde. With much of the old guard now departed from the club's first team, La Pulga will likely play a mentor role in the dressing room, with younger players like Balde looking up to him.

That is, indeed, if he does return. Currently, numerous rumors are doing the rounds about Lionel Messi's potential move to Saudi Arabia, Spain, or the USA. However, the mercurial playmaker has not made a decision on his future, and the footballing world will be itching to see where he ends up this summer.

