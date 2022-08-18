“You think you’re the only man not f***ing playing, my friend?” – Eddie Nketiah hits out at Arsenal teammate as All or Nothing series provides ‘behind-the-scenes’ footage

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah lashed out at his teammate Albert Sambi Lokonga during a conversation in the Gunners' canteen last season. The altercation was documented in Amazon's All or Nothing series, which focused on Arsenal's 2021-22 campaign.

The conversation began when Lokonga was reluctant to answer questions about his mood while eating at a table with Nketiah and a few other teammates. The discussion then steered towards comparisons with the Belgian international's frame of mind when he first joined the club.

Finally, Lokonga broke his silence and replied (via The Mirror):

"I was playing [at the start of the season]."

Nketiah responded harshly to his teammate's outcry, claiming that he was not the only one struggling to find a place in manager Mikel Arteta's starting XI. In response to Lokonga's comment, the Englishman said:

"So what, my friend? You think you're the only man not f***ing playing, my friend? Stop feeling sorry for yourself."

Lokonga completed a move to the Emirates Stadium from Anderlecht last summer for a reported £18 million fee. The midfielder has made 25 appearances across all competitions since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium. However, the Belgian international is yet to score a goal or provide an assist for the club.

By contrast, Nketiah recorded five goals and an assist in 21 Premier League appearances last season. In his career at the Islington-based club, the English striker has scored 23 goals and provided two assists in 94 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere reveals thoughts on All or Nothing series

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has commented on Amazon's All or Nothing series, claiming that it was 'really good'.

The Gunners' Under-18s coach revealed that he watches such documentaries for learning purposes. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"I watched the first one last night and it was really good. I've watched the All or Nothings for all of the clubs and I think it's a really good insight for fans but also for people like me who are learning to be a coach."

The Englishman also shared his experience working with Arteta, both as a player and a manager. He added:

"Playing with him, he was a guy who was very focused, very intelligent with the way he trained. As a coach, he is very similar. He is very intense, very hands-on with the players and trying different things, new techniques to try to help them."

