“You have to do it three times a week, 50-60 times a year” - Ex-Manchester United goalkeeping coach on what Andre Onana lacks compared to De Gea

Former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Frans Hoek believes Andre Onana lacks consistency like David De Gea. He claims that the Red Devils goalkeeper needs to step up and deliver 2-3 times a week and over 50 times a year.

Speaking to RG, Hoek claimed that Onana was brilliant at the 2023 UEFA Champions League final and was amazing for Inter Milan. However, he believes that the same form has not carried over to Manchester United and the goalkeeper is not consistent.

He said via United in Focus:

“I was there at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final and I thought Onana had a perfect game, he was amazing for Inter. He is capable of playing at an incredibly high level and can reach an incredible level, but you have to do it three times a week, 50–60 times a year, which is very difficult. Consistency is the most important thing for a goal player, De Gea was incredibly consistent in my two years at United, and if I look at Onana, I can see he’s not consistent.”

Andre Onana joined Manchester United for a reported £47.2 million fee from Inter Milan in 2023. He has played 83 matches for the Red Devils and kept 21 clean sheet, but has been consistently questioned for his errors between the post.

Manchester United legend backs Andre Onana to be a success at Old Trafford

Edwin van der Sar spoke to BET365 earlier this year and claimed that Andre Onana is yet to hit his peak. The Manchester United legend believes that the goalkeeper is going to keep improving for the next 5-6 years and is the right man for the club.

He went on to state that the Cameroon star is gaining experience and said via GOAL:

"I think that it's quite early but Andre [Onana] has a fantastic career in front of him. He's gaining more experience. He has all the qualities that a goalkeeper needs so I'm sure for the next five to six years he will keep improving. He has the right attitude to be the goalkeeper for Man United for a very long time.”

However, Van der Sar also admitted that the goalkeeper needs to be consistent between the posts. He added that the Red Devils need to get back in the UEFA Champions League and that should be the aim next season.

