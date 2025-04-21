“You are unique” - Arda Guler sends message to Real Madrid teammate after late win against Athletic Club

Arda Guler has sent a message to Federico Valverde following Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (April 20) in LaLiga. The Uruguayan midfielder scored a late goal (90+3') to secure all three points and keep Los Blancos in the title race.
The LaLiga champions arrived at the weekend's game on the back of the disappointing 5-1 aggregate defeat against Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals. Real Madrid needed a win against Bilbao on Sunday to stay within touching distance of Barcelona, who had briefly opened up a seven-point lead at the top.
Los Blancos were also missing Kylian Mbappe for the game due to a card suspension. Federico Valverde started the game at right-back, with Carlo Ancelotti opting to keep Lucas Vazquez on the bench.
Real Madrid registered 22 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, but struggled to find a breakthrough. Just when it appeared that they would have to settle for a draw, Valverde stepped up.
The Uruguayan latched on to a loose ball just inside the box in the third minute of second-half injury time and unleashed a fierce half-volley into the far left corner. The result ensured that Los Blancos remain just four points behind the Catalans, with six games left to play.
Guler, who came off the bench in the 78th minute to replace Luka Modric, shared a picture of himself celebrating the goal with Valverde on his Instagram stories. The Turkey international wrote (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):
"Fede, you are unique!"
Federico Valverde has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 51 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid.
Are Real Madrid eyeing an Arsenal forward this summer?
Real Madrid are planning to break the bank for Bukayo Saka this summer, according to Todo Fichajes (via CaughtOffside). Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez have apparently approved a €120m move for the English forward.
Saka has been indispensable for Arsenal over the years and remains key to Mikel Arteta's plans this season as well. The 23-year-old has registered 11 goals and 14 assists from 30 games this season, and is under contract until 2027.
The LaLiga giants are impressed with Saka's performance against them in the Champions League quarterfinals and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the north London side consider him untouchable and are unlikely to listen to any offers this summer.