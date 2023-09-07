"You are so unserious", "Advantage Greece" - Fans call out Ronald Koeman for starting 2 stars in Netherlands' Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece

Fans have hit out Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman for selecting Wout Weghorst and Daley Blind in his starting lineup to face Greece.

The two nations clash in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying action tonight (September 7) at the Philips Stadion. Koeman's Oranje head into the clash in desperate need of three points as they look to climb Group B. They sit fourth although they have played fewer games than France, Greece, and the Republic of Ireland who sit above them.

However, Koeman's team selection for the Netherlands' first game of their qualifying campaign has been met with criticism from fans. His selection of Weghorst, 31, and Blind, 33, is viewed as uninspiring.

Weghorst joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim from Burnley on a season-long loan in the summer. He is yet to score for his new club but does have one assist in three games across competitions.

The veteran striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United but struggled to impress. He managed two goals and three assists in 31 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Blind was also on the move in the summer, joining Girona following the expiration of his contract with Bayern Munich. The versatile Dutch center-back has appeared four times for the La Liga side, helping them keep two clean sheets.

Blind is handed a start in defense for the Netherlands alongside at left wing-back which may surprise some given he doesn't possess much speed. Mark Flekken starts in goal for Oranje, with Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, and Lutsharel Geertruida in defense.

Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries is on the opposite flank at right wing-back, with Marten de Roon and Frenkie de Jong in midfield. Weghorst is up top alongside Xavi Simons and Cody Gakpo.

Koeman has received backlash for choosing both Weghorst and Blind. One fan wasn't too thrilled to see the pair nor Dumfries and De Roon:

"Blind? Weghorst? De Roon? Dumfries? You are so unserious."

Another fan made their feelings clear

"Weghorst, Blind and De Roon. Advantage Greece."

Here's how Twitter reacted to seeing two veteran players chosen in the Netherlands' side to face Greece:

Netherlands boss Koeman wades in on the debate regarding players heading to Saudi Arabia

The Netherlands coach commented on European talent joining the Saudi Pro League.

Koeman has given his take on players leaving Europe to head to Saudi Arabia this summer. Many European household names have joined the Saudi Pro League including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Neymar.

The Netherlands boss thinks its a strange development and he wouldn't make the move himself if given the opportunity. He said (via TheEuropeanLad):

"Many players joining Saudi Arabia? It's weird. That's my personal opinion. I understand the financial aspect, but I would prefer to play for a big club in Europe."

Saudi clubs are spending big on attracting star names to the Middle East. They are not only managing to lure veteran superstars but also younger players such as Gabriel Veiga and Ruben Neves.

The Saudi Pro League is growing in prominence and looks set to rival top European leagues in the coming years. However, none of Koeman's Netherlands squad selected for their Euro 2024 qualifiers have made such moves.