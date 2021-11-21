"You did us proud" - Gary Neville thanks Solskjaer with heartfelt message for restoring Manchester United's soul

Former player turned pundit Gary Neville has thanked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his services to Manchester United following his sacking from the club.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Neville thanked Solskjaer for restoring some soul back to Manchester United after a few difficult seasons. He tweeted:

"Thank you Ole. You did us proud. The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club."

Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in 2018. The Norwegian coach was appointed on an interim basis before the appointment was made permanent after results started to pick up.

Gary Neville @GNev2 Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ Thank you Ole. You did us proud . The last two months were tough but before that you restored some soul into the club. ❤️ https://t.co/cseYVIFgqK

However, Manchester United decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. The 48-year-old manager has been walking on thin ice ever since Manchester United suffered a 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Manchester United were going through a rough patch of form in the Premier League under Solskjaer. The Red Devils have picked up just one win in their last seven league matches.

United had lost five games to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

The barren run of form means Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League standings, 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea. The Red Devils are now scheduled to face the league leaders next before taking on Arsenal.

Gary Neville was one of the few football pundits who backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to come good as Manchester United manager. The 46-year-old pundit had faced huge criticism for backing his former team-mate at Old Trafford despite the results going sideways this season.

Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick for their forthcoming games as Solskjaer's temporary replacement

Manchester United have appointed former midfielder Michael Carrick as caretaker manager. The 40-year-old former England international was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff.

In their official statement, Manchester United have stated that the club will be in search of an interim manager until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment. The statement read:

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."

Various names have been linked to the Manchester United job in the past few weeks. Some of the most prominent names include the likes of Erik Ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United @ManUtd



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️



#MUFC Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️ Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC

Edited by Arjun Panchadar