“You’ve already gotten rid of a big ego in Cristiano Ronaldo” – Agbonlahor warns Manchester United against signing forward

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has referenced Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford to state that Manchester United should not sign Neymar Jr.

The Red Devils have repeatedly been linked with Neymar, 31, over the past few weeks. Sky Sports reported last month that multiple Premier League clubs, including United, had entered negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over his signature.

Earlier this week, The Sun (via Sky Sports) reported that the Brazilian superstar will not leave PSG for any team other than Manchester United.

While reports seem to suggest rumored interest from both parties, Agbonlahor believes it would not be a wise move for the Premier League giants. He told Football Insider:

“It just doesn’t make sense. You’ve already gotten rid of a big ego in Cristiano Ronaldo, why would you bring in another?”

The talkSPORT pundit went on to add:

“It would be bad for the dressing room. There’s a reason why PSG want him out, so if I am Man United I am staying far, far away from a deal for Neymar – even if he is really talented.”

Neymar is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery for an ankle injury. Prior to that, he scored 18 goals and laid out 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions for PSG this season.

Overall, he has made 173 appearances for the Parisians since joining from Barcelona for €222 million back in 2017, recording 118 goals and 77 assists. His current deal at the Parc des Princes is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Recapping Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United

In his comments on reports about Neymar Jr., Gabriel Agbonlahor referred to Manchester United letting Cristiano Ronaldo depart in November last year. It was a rather sour ending to what began in the summer of 2021 as one of the most followed storylines.

With Juventus in financial trouble and needing to trim their wage bill, United pounced on the opportunity to sign Ronaldo for as less as £16 million. The Portuguese legend, in his first season at Old Trafford since the 2008-09 campaign, scored 24 times in 38 matches across competitions.

However, a dysfunctional Red Devils side finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy once again.

Erik ten Hag's arrival last summer was greeted with much fanfare by the Manchester United faithful. However, his high-energy, pressing-from-the-front style didn't suit Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo also had to cope with the death of his unborn child, forcing him to miss much of preseason where Ten Hag settled on his preferred XI.

This meant the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was left on the outside looking in and quickly lost his place among the starters after their 4-0 defeat at Brentford. He went on to score just thrice in his final 14 games for the club, six of which came in the UEFA Europa League.

This was followed by an unauthorized interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. During their conversation, Cristiano Ronaldo lambasted the standards at Manchester United while also taking shots at Ten Hag and some of his former United teammates.

This led to the Red Devils mutually agreeing to terminate his contract in November when club football broke for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January this year, signing until June 2025.

