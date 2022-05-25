"You've done nothing since you've come in" - Agbonlahor makes bold Manchester United claim involving Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will not like having Ralf Rangnick around him for his first season in charge.

Rangnick was appointed as United's interim manager back in November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United's hierarchy have since announced former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to take over from the German tactician ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to Sky Sports, Ralf Rangnick will take over the reigns of the Austrian national team but will also have an advisory role at Manchester United.

Gabriel Agbonlahor, however, explains why Erik ten Hag would not want his predecessor to still be at the club.

Rangnick did not have a successful stint as the club's interim manager but would still be part of the club's hierarchy. This could hamper Ten Hag's work at Old Trafford.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Agbonlahor was quoted as saying the following:

"Ten Hag will want Rangnick to just go. If I was Ten Hag I would tell Rangnick to go and say 'I'll do this myself. You've done nothing since you've come in, I want to start fresh with my own staff.'

"I don't think he needs Rangnick there at all. It doesn't make sense for him to still be there anyway with him taking the Austria job. He should be gone."

HITC Sport @HITCsport



New #MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is at Selhurst Park to see his new team today! New #MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is at Selhurst Park to see his new team today!https://t.co/5XMHlg4U7K

It is worth mentioning that new manager Erik ten Hag was present amongst the stands in Selhurst Park during United's final league game against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils lost 1-0 on that occasion.

Manchester United did not enjoy the best of times under Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick had an underwhelming time as Manchester United's interim manager. The Red Devils did not reach anywhere near their lofty standards under the leadership of the former RB Leipzig manager.

United finished the Premier League season in sixth place, having accumulated 58 points from 38 matches.

They have also had a poor run in the cup competitions this season. Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough following a penalty shootout.

They would then exit the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage following their defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Erik ten Hag on plans with Ralf Rangnick: "I analyse by myself, I observe around and speak with a lot of people... but I will draw my own line. Rangnick's consultancy role? That is on the club". Erik ten Hag on plans with Ralf Rangnick: "I analyse by myself, I observe around and speak with a lot of people... but I will draw my own line. Rangnick's consultancy role? That is on the club". 🔴 #MUFC

Erik ten Hag has a massive rebuilding job to do ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to Team Talk, the Red Devils are set to lose a number of key first-team players, including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar