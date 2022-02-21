“You’ve got to give the manager real credit” – Paul Scholes salutes ‘brave’ Ralf Rangnick decision during Manchester United win over Leeds

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has praised Ralf Rangnick for his brave substitutions during the Premier League clash with Leeds United yesterday. The tactician made a couple of vital changes during the second half, allowing the Red Devils to secure a 4-2 victory at Elland Road.

Ralf Rangnick introduced Anthony Elanga and Fred in the 60th minute while the score was tied at 2-2. Both players ended up having a huge impact on the game. The duo scored one goal each to ensure Manchester United returned to Old Trafford with all three points.

Paul Scholes claims the tactician deserves praise for his influential changes in the match. He told Premier League Productions:

"You've got to give the manager real credit for being brave enough to make them subs. I think [Paul] Pogba especially was playing well, doing well, he's a big player we know that. To take them off and bring on Fred who has struggled of late, was really poor against Brighton, and a young player in Elanga... Your substitutes have to come on and make an impact and them two certainly did that."

Leeds gave Manchester United a huge scare by scoring twice within a minute shortly after the restart to cancel the Red Devils' two-goal lead from the first half. The visitors eventually got the upper hand by scoring two vital late goals that decided the game.

Reacting to their victory, Ralf Rangnick hailed his players for stepping up to plate in what was indeed a rollercoaster ride at Elland Road. He told reporters:

"We knew that it was an important win today. It was similar to the one against West Ham. That was similarly emotional at the end with the last-second goal. But today, it was more important, not only that we won the game but the way that we reacted after conceding the equalizer. That was the best possible answer the team could give."

What's next for Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United?

Elanga and Fred both scored after coming on for Manchester United against Leeds United.

After picking up a vital win in the Premier League at the weekend, the Red Devils will switch their focus to Champions League football this midweek. They are scheduled to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 clash at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

United then return to Premier League action on Saturday, where they will lock horns with Watford in their 27th league game of the season. It remains to be seen how United fare in their two fixtures.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar