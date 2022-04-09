"You’ve got to go with him" - Noel Whelan urges Mikel Arteta to keep faith in Arsenal defender despite horror show against Crystal Palace

Former Premier League forward Noel Whelan believes Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should start Nuno Tavares against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Portuguese left-back had a torrid night in their 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday, 4 April. He was even subbed off at half-time in favor of Gabriel Martinelli.

However, Whelan believes Arteta should show confidence in the 22-year-old in their clash against Brighton on Saturday.

Nuno Tavares @NunoTavares Monday was an extremely frustrating night for me personally, for the team and the fans. It’s important to pick ourselves up, learn from the mistakes and react positively for Saturday’s game. Still a lot to fight for. COYG Monday was an extremely frustrating night for me personally, for the team and the fans. It’s important to pick ourselves up, learn from the mistakes and react positively for Saturday’s game. Still a lot to fight for. COYG https://t.co/WrdPHtL9qs

The Gunners' first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney is out for the season after picking up a knee injury during the international break with Scotland. Hence, they don't have many options for the position.

Speaking to Football Insider about their left-back options, Whelan said:

"Tavares, I think you’ve got to go with him. I don’t think there are any other choices, really, that you would actually put your hand in the basket and pull out at this stage of the season when you’re vying for a Champions League spot."

He added:

“If you ask Mikel Arteta, Kieran Tierney and Tomiyasu are your first-choice full-backs. Absolutely no doubt about it. When they’re in the side, there’s a real solid unit about them. Not just at the back but going forward as well. The two of them like to get forward.”

With both first-choice full-backs injured, Arteta might not have much of a choice but to play Tavares against Brighton.

With the Seagulls losing six of their last seven games, it might even be a good opportunity for the Portuguese to find his confidence back.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides update on Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey picked up a muscular injury in their 3-0 defeat to Palace on Monday.

As per Football.London, this is a similar injury to the one he picked up last season in a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 65.2%



Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐓 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 33.3% Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 65.2% Arsenal win percentage 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐓 Thomas Partey in the PL this season: 33.3% https://t.co/pBEGLxAxIM

If that is the case, the Ghana international could be out for at least a few weeks. In a press conference ahead of the game against Brighton, Arteta said:

"It is a little bit ambiguous but he has a significant injury. We have to keep assessing him but he’ll be out for some weeks."

Partey's injury could be a big loss for Arsenal as the midfielder has formed a solid partnership with Granit Xhaka. He has played 24 games in the Premier League this season, scoring twice and providing one assist.

