"You've got to be honest..no more excuses" - Thierry Henry says Arsenal has to 'win something' this season; questions team's mindset in certain games

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes that the Gunners have to win silverware this season. The Gunners secured a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 16.

Speaking on CBS Sports' during the coverage of the tournament, via The Metro, Henry added that the north London side have no more excuses this year.

"Right now I will say that nobody has a team as deep as Arsenal, in terms of the quality they can have. Some team can give them a good run for the starting eleven, but if you look at the team itself it’s almost two teams. When you see who is on the bench tonight and you’re still missing [Martin] Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus… when you look at that the team is well-equipped to play in all competitions," said Henry.

He continued:

"As a fan, I will support the team like I always do, but at one point you’ve got to be honest, this year is a must, no more excuses. If you can rotate like he did for example against Nottingham Forest and he will do it even more through the season, I’m not talking about anybody not being at the club, I’m saying this year you have to win something."

He concluded:

"If I was in that dressing room I’m aiming for the title. As a fan I would want my club to win something, as a player I’m going for the title, first."

Arsenal have won four of their five games across competition this season, but their only defeat have come against Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team have finished second in the league for the past three seasons.

Have Arsenal offered William Saliba a new deal?

William Saliba

Arsenal have offered William Saliba a new deal, reports Football Insider. The French defender has been rock-solid at the back for Mikel Arteta's side in recent seasons and already has admirers at Real Madrid.

The Gunners, though, have no desire to let the 24-year-old go and are working to tie him down to an extension. Saliba's current deal runs until 2027, so the north London side are eager to address the issue at the earliest.

However, the report adds that such a major renewal will take time to be completed, so a breakthrough isn't expected just yet. Arsenal remain locked in talks with the player's camp as they look to accelerate the matter.

