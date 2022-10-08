“You’ve got to start worrying for him“ - Pundit claims Manchester United star has fallen down Erik ten Hag's pecking order

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has fallen down Erik ten Hag's pecking order.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a mini defensive crisis with Raphael Varane out with a sprained ankle and Harry Maguire nursing an injury as well.

Noel Whelan has claimed that it will be a major blow for Maguire if he cannot beat Varane in the race for fitness.

He told Football Insider:

“It’s going to be interesting to see where Ten Hag is going to put his faith."

“Everyone’s on the edge of their seat to see how this Man United side will shape up with the injuries they have.

“If Maguire isn’t chosen over Varane, Lindelof, and Martinez, you’re then thinking: ‘Wow, he’s fourth choice but he’s starting for England’."

Whelan has also insisted that Maguire's place in Gareth Southgate's England side could be at stake if he continues to be on the fringes. He added:

“You’ve got to start worrying for him, then, if he doesn’t get take this opportunity with Varane out.

“Where does it leave Gareth Southgate in terms of the World Cup if he can’t even get into a depleted United side?”

The Frenchman was subbed off in the first half against Manchester City after suffering an injury and also missed the Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia.

Maguire, on the other hand, sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with England and missed the last two games for the Red Devils.

As per Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag hopes to welcome Varane back soon but the England international will be sidelined for slightly longer.

Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire: "I've to coach him and back him — but I back Maguire because I believe in him". "His quality is really good, you see that from his caps for England. I am sure he can turn it around — really, I am convinced of that".

Harry Maguire's situation at Manchester United is far from promising

Ever since Harry Maguire made his £80 million move to Manchester United from Leicester City, hardly anything has gone his way.

The baggage of being the most expensive defender of all time has probably been too heavy for the defender.

Gareth Southgate believes Harry Maguire gives England the best chance of winning at the World Cup

On top of that, he was handed the armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a decision that did not help either.

The Manchester United skipper has made headlines for his error-prone nature on a regular basis and has lost every game he has started this campaign.

Gareth Southgate still maintains his trust in the under-performing defender but it remains to be seen for how long.

