“You’ve got a strong squad with Arsenal” – William Gallas warns Mikel Arteta over ‘failure’ at Emirates

Mikel Arteta has been warned that finishing outside the Top 4 in the Premier League this season will be a failure for Arsenal. Gunners legend William Gallas was unwilling to give Arteta any leeway and added that his former side had a strong squad.

The Londoners have a good chance of finishing in the Top 4 this season but need to find consistency. All the teams fighting for the fourth spot are slipping up every now and then, with no side able to capitalize on the others.

Do you think Arsenal will finish in the top 4 this season?

While speaking to Metro, Gallas claimed the north London side have a strong squad capable of finishing in the Top 4. He said:

"If they don't finish top four, it's a failure. It's that simple,. When you play and manage a big club like Arsenal, your target is to finish top four. I know it's not easy with so many clubs like City, Chelsea, United, Liverpool, Tottenham but that doesn't matter – you have to finish in the top four at a minimum. You've got a strong squad with Arsenal, if Arteta doesn't make top four, he's failed."

Mikel Arteta warned of sacking at Arsenal

William Gallas is not the only former Gunner to warn Mikel Arteta this season.

🟥 cards: 4

goals: 2



Mikel Arteta understands that playing a man down is not going to help his side get points in this league.

Former defender Mikaël Silvestre also spoke about the club's targets this season. He cautioned the Gunners manager that he could be sacked if they do not finish in the top 6. He said:

"When a team like Arsenal see the top teams spending a lot of money and bringing in quality players, it will worry them quite a bit. They already had a tough task with having to improve from last season and closing the gap, but this has made it extremely hard for Mikel Arteta and his team to break into the top six this season. That must be their main aim this season – to break back into the top six."

The Gunners struggled at the start of the season and calls for the Spaniard's sacking were at an all-time high. They lost three matches in a row but have managed to turn things around. They are now fighting for a place in the Champions League next season.

