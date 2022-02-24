“You’ve got to suck it up and fight to get in the team” – Gabby Agbonlahor sends message to Liverpool man warming the bench

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested Kostas Tsimikas to suck it up and push Andy Robertson for a place in the Liverpool first team.

Tsimikas has played 18 times across all competitions for Liverpool, but is still the second choice behind Andy Robertson.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rotated his squad, and Tsimikas has featured more often than any other backup defender.

Despite putting in some solid displays, Tsimikas has not been able to usurp Robertson as the first-choice left-back because of the Scot’s consistent displays.

Agbonlahor explained that Tsimikas will have to fight for his place in the lineup as Robertson is one of the best players in his position.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the first names on the teamsheet if they are fit. It doesn’t matter about Joe Gomez, it doesn’t matter about Tsimikas, they are just that good. Unless they had a severe run of poor form they are in the side.

“It’s good to have competition. Chelsea had Ashley Cole and Wayne Bridge battling it out for years and that took Cole’s performances up a level. I’m sure Klopp will be happy to have two quality left-backs.

“Tsimikas will be frustrated but you’re at Liverpool, you’re at a big club and you know there are players ahead of you. I’m sure he will want to play more but you understand that when you’ve got one of the best in the world in your position you’ve got to suck it up and fight to get in the team.”

Liverpool’s Tsimikas one of the best second-choice left-backs in the league

There’s perhaps not much salvation in being called one of the best second-choice left-backs in the league. However, Tsimikas’ impressive displays have placed him in Jurgen Klopp’s good books.

Klopp used several players in the right-back role when Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn’t available or needed a breather. But Tsimikas has always been the go-to man on the opposite flank.

Like Robertson, Tsimikas’ impressive forward forays have earned him plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

The Greek international has managed just three assists across all competitions so far this season, but has impressed with his crossing and defensive awareness.

