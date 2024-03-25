“You’ve not seen anything yet” - Leon Bailey backed to surpass Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe as they get ‘older’ by agent

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has been backed by his agent Craig Butler to surpass the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe and establish himself as the best player in the world in the coming years.

Leon Bailey has won the hearts of many with his brilliant performances for Aston Villa since the start of the season. Such has been his relevance that the club decided to reward him with a new contract that will keep him at Villa Park until the summer of 2028.

Speaking on the 'Up The Villa Podcast,' Craig Butler declared that there's a lot more to come from his client. The agent went further to back the Jamaican forward to outpace players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to reach the top of the game.

"There is so much more to come. I don't think Leon has hit 40% of his potential yet," he said. "You've only seen 40 percent of what Leon can do. It's about the timing, I believe that one day he will be the best player in the world. He'll keep getting better and better and one day he will be regarded as the best player in the world."

"Messi is getting older, Cristiano's getting older, Neymar has injury problems and is getting older, [Kylian] Mbappe as well. Leon has no cap on his potential. You've not seen anything yet," he added.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have been the top-rated footballers of the last decade. Leon Bailey has some serious work to do to match their legacies.

How Leon Bailey compares with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe this season

The Aston Villa winger has a decent record of 12 goals and 11 assists to his name in 40 games across all competitions. His numbers fall short of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has bagged 30 goals and 11 assists for Al Nassr across all fronts so far.

Kylian Mbappe also has superior numbers. The Frenchman has struck 38 times and set up eight assists in 37 matches for Paris Saint-Germain across all fronts. It's just the start of the new MLS season for Lionel Mesi but the Argentine already has five goals to his name in as many games to go with two assists.

While Bailey isn't anywhere near these superstars stats-wise at the moment, it can't be denied that the Jamaican is on course to reach the top. Bagging double figures for goals and assists for a club like Aston Villa at this stage of the season is indeed a big deal.