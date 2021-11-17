“You cannot vote for Messi or Ronaldo” - Gus Poyet picks 2 stars who deserve the Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo headlined the recently-published 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. However, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Gustavo Poyet believes Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe are the more worthy candidates to claim the accolade.

The tactician remarked:

"Certainly you cannot vote for Messi or Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or, perhaps Mbappe or Salah, but the latter certainly is the best."

Mohamed Salah has been an unstoppable force since the 2021-22 campaign kicked off, scoring consistently for Liverpool as they chase down the Premier League crown. Poyet has hailed the Egyptian as the best player in the world right now, rating him above Messi, Ronaldo and even Mbappe. He said:

"Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool - one of these three teams will win the Premier League this season, especially if Mohamed Salah remains at this level because he is now the best in the world."

"His influence in matches is better than Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mbappe, even if he does not score."

Mohamed Salah will return to Egypt to represent his nation at the AFCON after the turn of the year. Poyet claims Liverpool will miss the attacker, adding that his absence would be an opportunity for their title rivals to pick up some points at their expense.

He explained:

"But Liverpool will miss Mohamed Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations and it will be an opportunity for Chelsea and Manchester City to collect some points at the expense of Liverpool."

"I think that Salah is above everyone at the moment in Liverpool, in terms of his performance, he is a great and exceptional player. Liverpool will be greatly affected by the loss of Salah."

When will the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner be announced?

Mohamed Salah is one of the main contenders for the Ballon d'Or award this year courtesy of his brilliant performances for Liverpool

We are only a few days away from knowing the winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The winner of the accolade will be announced at an award gala set to take place at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, on November 29.

Salah will lock horns with Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and a host of other stars for the chance to go home with the accolade. It remains to be seen if he'll come out on top.

