"You can't wait until December to ask these questions?" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hits out at reporter for question on Mohamed Salah's future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not entertain any questions on Mohamed Salah's future in his press conference on Friday (September 15). The German manager hit out at the reporter when quizzed if Salah could leave in the January transfer window.

The Reds manager wants them to wait till December for such questions, as the transfer window has just closed (as per BBC):

"You are kidding me, yeah? A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window? Obviously, you can't wait until December to ask these questions?

"We will see what happens. Until then, I'm not worried in this moment. I didn't even think about it until you opened that wound again. No, I'm not worried."

Al-Ittihad were keen on signing Salah in the summer window and made a bid for the Egyptian. Liverpool were not interested in selling and rejected the £100+ million bid, as per The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp confident that Mohamed Salah won't leave Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Mohamed Salah was not leaving Liverpool in the summer despite strong interest from Al Ittihad.

In his press conference ahead of the Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 16), Klopp said that he expects Salah to stay:

"I never had any doubt about his (Salah's) commitment to this club. You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.

Klopp added:

"He didn't tell me, but he didn't have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past; it was about what we will do in the future.

"Mo was with the players' (leadership) committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like 'by the way, this is only until next week' or whatever. Mo doesn't have to come into my office and tell me, 'By the way, boss... (I'm not going)'."

Mohamed Salah's agent earlier said that they were not planning to leave Anfield this summer. He insisted that it was not their plan after penning a new long-term deal last summer.