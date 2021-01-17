"You want to stay here or go to Real Madrid and play no football?" - Jose Mourinho takes a dig at Gareth Bale

In a video of their training session, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was seen telling Gareth Bale if he wished to stay at the club or go back to Real Madrid and 'play no football.'

Gareth Bale has failed to hit the ground running after his second homecoming at Tottenham Hotspur, for which the player came under criticism from the manager.

"You want to stay here or go to Real Madrid and play no football," Jose Mourinho said to Gareth Bale.

🗣 “You want to stay here or go to Madrid and play no football?”



Interesting audio picked up in this video from Jose Mourinho #THFC



pic.twitter.com/R1DnCANGyB — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) January 16, 2021

The full video of the training session can be seen below:

⚽️ 💪 The latest from Hotspur Way as the team step up their preparations for Sheffield United. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/dQq012AFt0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 16, 2021

Gareth Bale has made just seven starts in 12 appearances since his move to Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale moved back to Tottenham Hotspur on loan at the start of the season after spending most of the 2019-20 season on the Real Madrid bench. However, the Welshman has failed to impress for the London club.

Advertisement

As he was injured at the start of the season, the 31-year-old made his second Tottenham Hotspur 'debut' on October 18th. But since then, he has only made 11 other appearances, with four of them coming in the Premier League.

Six of his seven starts for Tottenham Hotspur have all come in the Europa League, with his only start in the Premier League coming in his club's 1-0 away win at West Bromwich Albion.

Since moving from Real Madrid, the Welshman has only scored three goals and has not provided an assist, looking far removed from Jose Mourinho's plans at the moment.

Following a solid start to their season, Tottenham Hotspur picked up only six points in their last six games to drop out of the Premier League's top four.

Tottenham Hotspur have had issues in the middle of the park and in front of goal, but Jose Mourinho has seldom looked to Gareth Bale for solutions. Many have, in fact, questioned the wisdom of bringing in the Welshman in the first place.

Gareth Bale had a very public fallout with the hierarchy at Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane only using the Welshman 20 times last season, where the player provided five goal-contributions.

It remains to be seen if the embattled player turns around his fortunes and help Tottenham Hotspur win their first Premier League title.