"You watching Mikel Arteta?" - Arsenal fans react as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads Barcelona to El Clasico win

Arsenal fans reacted after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's match-winning performance in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday.
The Gabonese forward was allowed to leave the Emirates on a free transfer in January after manager Mikel Arteta froze him from the first team. Arteta also stripped him of the club's captaincy, citing disciplinary breaches.
However, Aubameyang has found a new home at the Camp Nou and has made a rousing start to life there.
The 32-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 29th minute against Madrid on Sundau, heading home an Ousmane Dembele cross. The forward then provided a back-heeled assist for Ferran Torres in the second half. Aubameyang scored the Blaugrana's fourth goal, calming chipping Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 51st minute.
Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed by Aubameyang's performance in the El Clasico. Some even questioned Arteta's decision to give up on the Gabonese midway through an important season.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was considered an Arsenal talisman during the early stages of Arteta's tenure. The forward was instrumental in guiding the Gunners to their FA Cup triumph and Community Shield win in 2020. After that, his form dipped, culminating in the player getting sold in January.
However, it's worth mentioning that Arsenal haven't had a poor time in the Premier League despite the departure of Aubameyang. They are fourth in the standings, having picked up 54 points from 28 games. The Gunners are three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and have a game in hand.
How has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performed for Barcelona since his move from Arsenal?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become Barcelona's main centre-forward since his January transfer from Arsenal. He has scored nine goals and provided an assist in 11 appearances for the club across competitions.
The Gabonese forward also scored his first hat-trick for his new club against Valencia in February in a 4-1 La Liga win. Aubameyang also netted the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Turkish giants Galatasaray in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie.
Barcelona are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in La Liga following their emphatic win over Real Madrid, including wins in their last five. They are third in the league standings, having accumulated 54 points from 28 games, trailing league leaders Madrid by 12 points and have a game in hand.