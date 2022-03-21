"You watching Mikel Arteta?" - Arsenal fans react as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads Barcelona to El Clasico win

Arsenal fans reacted after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's match-winning performance in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday.

The Gabonese forward was allowed to leave the Emirates on a free transfer in January after manager Mikel Arteta froze him from the first team. Arteta also stripped him of the club's captaincy, citing disciplinary breaches.

However, Aubameyang has found a new home at the Camp Nou and has made a rousing start to life there.

The 32-year-old forward opened the scoring in the 29th minute against Madrid on Sundau, heading home an Ousmane Dembele cross. The forward then provided a back-heeled assist for Ferran Torres in the second half. Aubameyang scored the Blaugrana's fourth goal, calming chipping Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 51st minute.

Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed by Aubameyang's performance in the El Clasico. Some even questioned Arteta's decision to give up on the Gabonese midway through an important season.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Re Chris @ReChris1 @GoonerGirl1969 Truth is, we support Auba over Arteta, not Arsenal. I hardly tweet about City, Chelsea, Liverpool, ManU and the rest. That’s because I love Arsenal and don’t like the way Aubameyang was treated by Arteta. Some fans tried to demonize him. That’s not fair. He attracted my sympathy @GoonerGirl1969 Truth is, we support Auba over Arteta, not Arsenal. I hardly tweet about City, Chelsea, Liverpool, ManU and the rest. That’s because I love Arsenal and don’t like the way Aubameyang was treated by Arteta. Some fans tried to demonize him. That’s not fair. He attracted my sympathy

Sakanell! @Sakkanel Aubameyang will keep banging in goals for Barcelona to return them to the top.



Meanwhile, Arsenal fans will keep crying about their lack of a clinical striker ,which will keep costing them. Aubameyang will keep banging in goals for Barcelona to return them to the top.Meanwhile, Arsenal fans will keep crying about their lack of a clinical striker ,which will keep costing them.

The Arsenal @KYEkye45 I know I would rather Aubameyang upfront than Lacazette #AFC I know I would rather Aubameyang upfront than Lacazette #AFC

ㅤ @KingFeezle So who’s Aubameyang dragging? Arsenal or Arteta. So who’s Aubameyang dragging? Arsenal or Arteta.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Two goals & one assist so far, and it’s still only the 53rd minute. You watching UPDATE: Aubameyang scores again in El Clasico.Two goals & one assist so far, and it’s still only the 53rd minute. You watching @m8arteta ??? UPDATE: Aubameyang scores again in El Clasico. Two goals & one assist so far, and it’s still only the 53rd minute. You watching @m8arteta ???

#KROENKEOUT @INVINCEARSENAL Aubameyang did very well for Arsenal for first 3 years and helped us win FA cup then his performance dipped so, it was the right decision to let him go. My only problem was not getting a proper replacement. Aubameyang did very well for Arsenal for first 3 years and helped us win FA cup then his performance dipped so, it was the right decision to let him go. My only problem was not getting a proper replacement.

S.N.I. @Sammie_N_IK Did Aubameyang down tools at Arsenal, or Arteta was the problem? Did Aubameyang down tools at Arsenal, or Arteta was the problem?

Zaiyyd Muhammad @NorthZazino



#ELCLASSICO See who Arsenal let go for free Auba. Some many useless Managers are managing football clubs lately. See who Arsenal let go for free Auba. Some many useless Managers are managing football clubs lately.#ELCLASSICO https://t.co/RB0kT3mg39

KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 @ANKAMAGYIMI__ Watching the highlights of the El Classico and boy, see the clear cut chances Aubameyang and Ferran Torres had.



Man seldomly got these kind of chances this season at Arsenal and Lacazette is facing same issue now Watching the highlights of the El Classico and boy, see the clear cut chances Aubameyang and Ferran Torres had.Man seldomly got these kind of chances this season at Arsenal and Lacazette is facing same issue now

Princess Gooner 🇺🇦 @GoonerGirl1969 What is it with these Auba fan boys? Move on & if you can't, go support Barca.



I'm honestly shocked at the fandom. He was great at the begining not great at the end, move on.



It's like they support Auba over supporting Arsenal, I just don't get it or am I missing something? What is it with these Auba fan boys? Move on & if you can't, go support Barca.I'm honestly shocked at the fandom. He was great at the begining not great at the end, move on. It's like they support Auba over supporting Arsenal, I just don't get it or am I missing something?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was considered an Arsenal talisman during the early stages of Arteta's tenure. The forward was instrumental in guiding the Gunners to their FA Cup triumph and Community Shield win in 2020. After that, his form dipped, culminating in the player getting sold in January.

However, it's worth mentioning that Arsenal haven't had a poor time in the Premier League despite the departure of Aubameyang. They are fourth in the standings, having picked up 54 points from 28 games. The Gunners are three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and have a game in hand.

How has Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang performed for Barcelona since his move from Arsenal?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become Barcelona's main centre-forward since his January transfer from Arsenal. He has scored nine goals and provided an assist in 11 appearances for the club across competitions.

The Gabonese forward also scored his first hat-trick for his new club against Valencia in February in a 4-1 La Liga win. Aubameyang also netted the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Turkish giants Galatasaray in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie.

Barcelona are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in La Liga following their emphatic win over Real Madrid, including wins in their last five. They are third in the league standings, having accumulated 54 points from 28 games, trailing league leaders Madrid by 12 points and have a game in hand.

