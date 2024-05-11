“You will know who Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo really are” - Kylian Mbappe sent Barcelona warning by TV presenter ahead of Real Madrid switch

TV presenter and Barcelona fan Jota Jordi has given Kylian Mbappe a warning ahead of the forward's imminent move to Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has revealed his intention to leave France at the end of the season. This could see him switching to the Santiago Bernabeu in due course.

There have been wide expectations about Mbappe's future in Spain, with many seeing the World Cup winner as a future Ballon d'Or winner. It seemed as though he would face Los Blancos in the Champions League final, but PSG were knocked out in the semi-final by Borussia Dortmund.

Soon afterward, he released a statement that he would be leaving the club and leaving France by the end of the season. Kylian Mbappe didn't provide any hints on his next destination. However, Barcelona fan and TV presenter Jota Jordi has already handed the superstar a warning, as he looks set to join Real Madrid.

The El Chiringuito presenter believes Mbappe will be no match for the Blaugrana's defensive prowess, as he said (via Barca Universal):

"Mbappe to Real Madrid? Mbappe, you will know who Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araujo really are."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is complete and just the announcement is remaining.

PSG manager discusses Kylian Mbappe's exit amid Real Madrid rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has wished Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe the best after he announced his decision to leave the club this summer. The Frenchman has been a target for Los Blancos for many years. He could finally leave the French capital for the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window when his contract expires.

Speaking to reporters, the Spanish manager talked about the forward, who he managed for a season at the Parc des Princes (via Daily Post):

“All I can say is marvellous things about Kylian Mbappe as a footballer and person. I understand his decision. He has been here for seven years and is a club legend. He has given everything to this club, and this club has given him everything as well. I wish him all the best for the future."

The manager added:

“I have been proud to have him in this team. He has helped us and is a leader, and he has done so with a smile on his face.”

Kylian Mbappe has been legendary in his time in Paris with PSG, becoming the club’s all-time highest goalscorer during his seven years with them. He has registered 255 goals and 108 assists in 306 games so far.