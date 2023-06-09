"You will never become Georgina" - Saudi Arabian supporters flood Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram after Lionel Messi agrees to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has decided to join Inter Miami when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) runs out at the end of June. His announcement has drawn mixed reactions from all quarters, with Saudi Arabian fans particularly upset with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s decision to snub a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Their frustration has now spilled over to the Instagram account of Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Messi's future had been a hot topic for the majority of his final season at the Parc des Princes. An array of potential destinations had been discussed: a nostalgic return to Barcelona, an affluent shift to Riyadh-based Al-Hilal, or an adventurous leap to the MLS.

Ultimately, it was the call of the American coastline and the opportunity to join David Beckham's Inter Miami that won Messi's favor. The confirmation of his stateside move was relayed through an interview with Spanish publications Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

Earlier this month, Antonela Roccuzzo shared a photo of herself and Messi with the popular band Coldplay on her Instagram account. At that time, speculation was rife that Messi might be heading to Saudi Arabia, with a massive contract waiting for him at Al-Hilal.

However, the news of his imminent move to Miami stirred up a storm among Saudi Arabian supporters. They flooded Roccuzzo's Instagram account, expressing their disappointment in the comments section of her posts.

Here are a few comments from her latest post:

"Why why Antonella 😴😴😴," a user wrote.

"I was happy when Messi went to a club with the last position and was founded in 2018, so my brother Al-Bazar is bigger than this club," another commented.

"disappointed [thumbs down emojis]," a fan posted.

"AlHilal>>>>>Messi," another wrote.

"Let your husband come to the crescent, then what's wrong with Saudi Arabia that you don't like," a comment read.

"You will never become Georgina no matter what you do [star emoji]," another fan wrote.

Lionel Messi wants a quieter life: Xavi Hernandez discusses move to Inter Miami

Barcelona manager Xavi has offered his understanding of Lionel Messi's surprise decision to join Inter Miami, as opposed to returning to the familiarity of Camp Nou. With the Argentine maestro seeking to transition his career to the MLS, the decision has been met with empathy from Xavi.

Despite rumours about Lionel Messi potentially donning the Barcelona jersey next season, the Argentine has opted to further his career in American soccer. The 2022 World Cup winner revealed that his initial desire was to return to Barcelona, but he needed control over his future.

According to Xavi, the 35-year-old sought refuge in a less demanding league after two tension-filled years at PSG. Speaking with Jijantes, Xavi shared his understanding of Lionel Messi's predicament (via GOAL):

"The excitement was generated because we both talked, we have talked a lot. We were all looking forward to it, first for him, then for me and then for the club. But the circumstances didn't work out... He wanted to lower the level of pressure and tension. He wants a quieter life."

In his interview, Lionel Messi also stated that he had received offers to join other European clubs, but he didn't want to join any club in Europe other than Barcelona.

