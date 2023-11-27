"You will never see Messi doing this”, “Ronaldo is the greatest” - Fans salute Cristiano Ronaldo for turning down penalty after referee’s mistake

Fans have hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his sportsmanship in Al-Nassr's clash against Persepolis, with one fan even insisting Lionel Messi wouldn't have taken such action.

Al-Alami were awarded a penalty in just the second minute of their AFC Champions League encounter. Ronaldo was left floored in the box and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

However, the Portuguese icon gestured to the official that it wasn't a penalty. He indicated that his momentum had taken him to the ground rather than a collision with an opposition defender.

VAR reviewed the decision and advised the referee to check the pitchside monitor. The decision was overturned and Ronaldo's sportsmanship paid dividends for Persepolis.

It's not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has displayed such humility during his time in the Saudi Pro League. If he were to have taken the penalty he could have extended his sensational tally of 18 goals and nine assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Ronaldo is not only producing remarkable numbers with Al-Nassr but he's also showing his professionalism. Fans were full of praise for the five-time Ballon d'Or in response to his act of sportsmanship on Monday (November 27).

One fan hailed Al-Alami's skipper and compared him to his longtime rival:

"If it was Messi in Qatar he would never do this. This is why Ronaldo is the greatest of all time."

Another fan claimed that Messi wouldn't have pointed out that it wasn't a foul, suggesting he 'stole' penalties at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

"You will never see Messi doing this by the way, he just likes to steal penalties just like in the World Cup."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's honesty:

Anderson Talisca prefers his Al-Nassr teammate Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Anderson Talisca is a Ronaldo fan.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry has essentially ended with the two icons leaving Europe this year. The Portugal captain headed to Al-Nassr in January while his longtime rival joined MLS side Inter Miami in the summer.

However, fans continue to debate which of the legendary rivals is better. Many side with the Portuguese due to his adaption in three different leagues (England, Italy, and Spain), winning titles in those countries. Some side with the Argentine, especially after his heroics in captaining Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

Al-Nassr attacker Anderson Talisca gave his take on the never-ending GOAT debate and he prefers Ronaldo. He alluded to the five-time UEFA Champions League winner's professionalism:

"I am more Cristiano Ronaldo than Messi. Where he got to and where he is… Of course, he has the gift of God, but he is a monster. He works hard and is very dedicated. He worked for that what it is today.”

Ronaldo, 38, shed light on how he keeps himself in top-notch condition and still feels at the top of his game. He said in January 2022 (via Mirror):

"Genetically I feel like I'm 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind. Something I've learned recently is that after 33, I believe the body can deliver if you need it, but the real battle is mental."

That's not to say Messi, 36, isn't showing incredible longevity and still rolling back the years at club and international level. He's made a blistering start to his Inter Miami career with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games.