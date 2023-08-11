“You will never see such (things) about Messi” – Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo ‘influence’ as youth team in Asia wears his shirt for match

Cristiano Ronaldo fans are claiming that his influence is bigger than that of Lionel Messi after kids were spotted wearing the Al-Nassr's captain's jersey in a recent video.

The Ronaldo fan account, The CR7 Timeline, posted a video where a youth team in China was seen wearing Ronaldo's shirt. The Portuguese superstar is one of the most popular players in the sport and has fans in almost every corner of the globe.

The recent video further proved that point that Ronaldo is indeed one of the true global icons. Fans lauded the Portugal captain, with one tweeting:

"Face of Football."

Another fan brought up Ronaldo's longstanding Argentine rival into the conversation:

"You will never see such about Messi. Messi only inspired former and current players that hates Ronaldo."

Lionel Messi once said that Cristiano Ronaldo stood out in football

Throughout their glittering professional careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been involved in several on-field duels as opponents that have entertained fans.

They're hands-down the two best players in world football in the last 15 years. Despite their on-field duel, there remains a tremendous amount of mutual respect between the pair.

The Argentina captain once hailed Ronaldo as a standout footballer (via La Sexta):

"There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work.

"Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best."

Messi has also earned plaudits from Ronaldo. Both players are now in the final phase of their respective careers, as the Portuguese is 38, while the Argentine is 36. The duo, though, are still helping their teams win games with their brilliance.