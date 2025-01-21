"You won't win the league", "This is what Ronnie gets for renewing" - Fans fume as Al-Nassr hand new contract to Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate

Al-Nassr fans were left furious after club CEO Majed Al-Jamaan handed Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Abdullah Al-Khaibari a new contract. The Saudi Arabia international signed a new deal, extending his tenure at Al-Awwal Park until 2029.

Al-Khaibari joined Al-Nassr in 2019, where he has made 189 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. The defensive midfielder has helped the club win three trophies to date, including the 2018-19 Saudi Pro League title.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have struggled heavily this season under Stefano Pioli. They have already been knocked out of the King Cup of Champions and Saudi Super Cup. In addition, the Knights of Najd are currently fourth in the league table with 29 points, 11 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Khaibari hasn't been able to make much of an impact this season, with the 28-year-old making 21 appearances in total. Despite this, Al-Nassr have rewarded him with a new deal, even though they have yet to make a new transfer in January to bolster their squad.

"You won’t win the league if you don’t recruit players that good. Look at Al Hilal ffs."

"This is what Ronnie gets for renewing."

"Worst decision of keeping him!!" one fan commented.

"Full of rubbish players in dark Club," another added.

"Keep renew for losers then cry like babies idiots," one fan tweeted.

"M Ali was far better to bad he just didn't get enough game time by pioli," another chimed in, referencing midfielder Mukhtar Ali.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead Al-Nassr when they take on Al-Khaleej at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Tuesday, January 21. The Portugal ace will be seeking to return to winning ways after recently being held to a 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun in their Saudi Pro League clash (January 17).

Stefano Pioli's men haven't fared well in the league in recent weeks, winning two out of their last five games - drawing one, and losing the other two. Their title aspirations have subsequently been dealt a massive blow with Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Qadisiyah above them in the table.

Al-Khaleej are currently in seventh place with 23 points and could pose a serious threat. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver with the 39-year-old garnering 17 goals and three assists in 21 appearances across competitions this season.

