“You are wrong”, “Robbed” – Liverpool fans upset with decision to leave 23-year-old star on the bench for Fulham clash

Liverpool fans conveyed their dismay on Twitter at Cody Gakpo's exclusion from the starting XI for their Premier League clash against Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday, May 3.

The Reds have largely struggled for consistency this season and as a result find themselves in a desperate race for a top-four position. They are currently fifth in the Premier League with 56 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

They take on an impressive Fulham side today. The Cottagers have impressed under Marco Silva this season and are currently 10th with 45 points. The Reds will be confident of a result having won their last four league games in a row.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool against the Cottagers. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, and Virgil van Dijk retain their spots in defense. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Andy Robertson in the left-back role with the Greece international being given a rare chance to impress.

Skipper Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones make up the midfield. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz keep their spots in attack. However, manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to bench the in-form Cody Gakpo, selecting Darwin Nunez to lead the line.

Liverpool FC @LFC TEAM NEWS



Our line-up to face Fulham tonight in the @PremierLeague



#LIVFUL TEAM NEWSOur line-up to face Fulham tonight in the @PremierLeague 🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our line-up to face Fulham tonight in the @PremierLeague 👊#LIVFUL

Liverpool fans have voiced their displeasure with Gakpo's exclusion. Many reacted on Twitter, writing:

Cody Gakpo has been a sensational signing for the Reds since joining in January from PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 16 Premier League appearances. He will be looking to make an impact from the bench tonight.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hails Mohamed Salah ahead of their clash against Fulham

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson hailed winger Mohamed Salah in his official matchday program notes on the Liverpool FC website. The Egyptian King scored his 184th club goal for the Reds against Tottenham Hotspur on April 30, making him the sixth-highest goalscorer in the club's history.

Henderson credited Salah's consistency, stating:

“When a player performs at an incredibly high level on a regular basis, the things that they do can sometimes be taken for granted as if they are somehow run-of-the-mill or nothing to get excited about. I say this because Mo Salah is closing in on recording 30 goals for the fourth season out of the six that he has been with Liverpool, an incredible record that is worthy of special acclaim."

He added:

“The goals Mo scores speak for themselves. They always have. Whatever measure you would like to use – variety, quality, value, type of opposition – he has an unbelievable knack of coming up with the goods for us and he has done from the moment he first arrived here."

Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances this season. While the Reds have struggled as a unit, the Egypt international has continued to be their bright spark. He will be hoping to add to his goal tally against Fulham later tonight.

Poll : 0 votes