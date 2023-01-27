"Young gun making headlines" - Former Arsenal striker hints at Manchester United star Marcus Rashford copying his celebration

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has hinted that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is copying his goal celebration. The English attacker's new celebration, which sees him point a finger toward his head, is gaining much attention.

Rashford has performed the celebration each time has scored since the FIFA World Cup. He has been in fine form, bagging nine goals in that time, so there has been a lot of finger-pointing.

However, Bendtner has pointed out that he celebrated his goals similarly. Yet, the Dane would find himself on the wrong end of criticism. The former Arsenal frontman took to social media, saying:

“Young gun making headlines and taking hits, for things that nowadays are completely normal.”

Bendtner seems to imply that he was criticized for doing the celebration while Rashford is not. His time with the Gunners was plagued by constant scrutiny over his performances and his high self-confidence. The Dane scored 47 goals in 171 games for Arsenal before leaving the club in 2014. He is now retired aged 35.

Rashford's celebration is being copied by several top names in the football world, including compatriot Bukayo Saka. The Gunners winger performed the celebration in his side's 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday (January 22).

Other names such as Newcastle United's Joelinton and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, have also used the celebration. Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni celebrated the same way in France's 2-1 win over England in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. That was before Rashford started making the celebration a real trend.

Rio Ferdinand claims that Saka had Luke Shaw in a chokehold in Arsenal's win over Manchester United

Saka was a menace in the Gunners' win over the Red Devils.

Saka was impressive in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United, scoring a superb equalizer for the Gunners after Rashford had put the Red Devils ahead. The young English forward tormented United left-back Shaw on the right flank.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand reacted to the game between the two Premier League rivals. He told his Vibe with Five podcast:

“[Saka is the] first player I have seen this season who had Luke Shaw in a chokehold. I said at one point, Luke Shaw does not want to get close."

He added:

“I know that feeling when you have someone who is quick and can go both ways, outside or inside, who is rapid and will take the opportunity should you give it to him. He looked like a man who was so apprehensive... I would have shown him down the line."

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

We never stopped believing. Thank your for the support Gunners, the energy was unreal. We keep going! What a WIN!We never stopped believing. Thank your for the support Gunners, the energy was unreal. We keep going! What a WIN! 🔴We never stopped believing. Thank your for the support Gunners, the energy was unreal. We keep going! https://t.co/TR1jFsQw3c

Saka had five shots, created four chances, made two key passes, and completed one dribble. Shaw has earned plaudits throughout the season but couldn't handle his England teammate.

The win tightened Arsenal's grip on the top spot in the Premier League, holding a 11-point lead over fourth-placed United.

