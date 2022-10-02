“Your apology should be as loud as your disrespect”, “No one has been on the same level as him” – Barcelona fans believe 30-year-old star is ‘truly back’ after his display in 1-0 win over Mallorca

Barcelona fans were left in awe of superstar goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen after yet another spectacular performance from the German against RCD Mallorca on Saturday in La Liga.

Xavi Hernandez's men secured a 1-0 away win, courtesy of a 20th minute strike from Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has been on a roll since signing from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window. He has already scored 11 goals this season, including eight in La Liga.

Mallorca, however, had a good game and created their chances. Ter Stegen proved to be unbeatable, though, as the former Borussia Monchengladbach star made some crucial stops throughout the game.

He has now managed to keep six clean sheets in seven La Liga games this campaign. He also surpassed his previous record of going 499 minutes without conceding a goal.

Fans lauded the German after yet another scintillating display. They opined that he is currently the best shot-stopper in the world.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter praising the German custodian's performance:

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ter Stegen has surpassed his previous record of 499 minutes without conceding a goal. Ter Stegen has surpassed his previous record of 499 minutes without conceding a goal. https://t.co/uUnE65B8jn

F4ST 🐍 @F4STFATI ter Stegen is the best goalkeeper in the world ter Stegen is the best goalkeeper in the world https://t.co/glimo9MDOF

Adriana Rodriguez 🇫🇷🇪🇸🇬🇷🇩🇴 @Adrianamessi30 Ter Stegen was my MOTM. Your apology should be as loud as your disrespect Ter Stegen was my MOTM. Your apology should be as loud as your disrespect https://t.co/grfwy8fr5Y

Ezenwanyi Camp Nou 💙❤️ @Jiji_Byte Ter Stegen is well and truly back.. He kept us in the game... Massive thanks to him Ter Stegen is well and truly back.. He kept us in the game... Massive thanks to him 🙏 https://t.co/r9KuaFJ25h

Michael 1x11 SD21 @1051_Michael Ter Stegen is the best GK itw. No one has been on the same level as him this season

6/7 Clean sheets in the League Ter Stegen is the best GK itw. No one has been on the same level as him this season6/7 Clean sheets in the League https://t.co/0GG2fcSv0Y

Don Carlos FCB @EfoDelali I love how everyone is praising Ter stegen yes!! As it should be. I love how everyone is praising Ter stegen yes!! As it should be.

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona in 2014. While he played second fiddle to Claudio Bravo for a while, Ter Stegen soon became the Catalan club's first-choice goalkeeper.

He has made 336 appearances for the club so far in his career, keeping 135 cleansheets.

He has also made 30 appearances for Germany. Had it not been for Manuel Neuer, he would have been the German's first-choice goalkeeper as well.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez lauded Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona are momentarily at the top of the La Liga table, having collected 19 points from seven games. Real Madrid are just one point behind with a game in hand.

Xavi Hernandez reacted to his team's win as he lauded former Bundesliga stars Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen for their spectacular performances. Here's what the Spanish tactician said:

"It would be unwise to explain everything with ter Stegen and Lewandowski. There are more circumstances that impact a game, although it’s clear that they have made the difference. Marc [ter Stegen] is in spectacular form”

Barca have now gone 18 La Liga away games unbeaten, the longest streak in the club's history. However, the coach is not too concerned about records as he said:

“If you break records, but don’t win titles, then those records are worthless. Having good results away from home indicated that we are working well, but if we don’t win titles, then it doesn’t matter.” (h/t Barcauniversal)

