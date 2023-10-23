“Your attitude towards me is very disrespectful” – Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami coach Tata Martino loses cool with journalist after MLS playoff miss

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami boss Tata Martino lost his cool when asked about his club's failure to make the playoffs despite the acquisition of star players.

Following the completion of all MLS regular season fixtures, the Herons finished 14th in the Eastern Conference standings, five places behind the last playoff spot.

Inter Miami were able to bring in several formidable European stars like Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in the summer. When quizzed about his side's performances after the aforementioned transfers, Martino responded (via Daily Sports):

"When did all these changes happen? January, February, March? From what point are you analyzing the situation? From the beginning of the year? Let's move on to other issues. Your attitude towards me is very disrespectful."

Following Messi's arrival, the Floridian side have been fairly successful. They were able to secure their first-ever trophy in the club's history by winning the Leagues Cup. During the competition, the Argentine forward netted 10 goals and assisted one from seven appearances.

Inter Miami have lost just one match from the games in which Messi has started for Martino's side, the 1-0 loss to Charlotte FC yesterday (October 22).

Tata Martino reflects on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's season

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino reflected on his side's performances after the completion of the regular MLS season. He believes that the club's decline towards the back end of the season was largely due to fatigue.

Lionel Messi himself struggled with a muscular injury as he was used sparingly during Inter Miami's last nine MLS matches. Out of those fixtures, the Barcelona legend managed just three appearances.

The Herons won just two of those nine ties, losing four and drawing three. Speaking after the season's conclusion, Martino told reporters (via GOAL):

"We suffered a decline at the end of the season due to exhaustion from the number of matches we had to play, which is not an excuse, but the reality. We had many competitions, a change of coach and roster changes in the middle of those competitions, and it was difficult to maintain the same form over four months."

Inter Miami will now prepare for two postseason matches in China, where they will face Chinese Super League sides Qingdao Hainiu FC (November 5) and Chengdu Rongcheng (November 8).