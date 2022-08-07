"Your city is Blue!" - Brighton troll Manchester United after historic 2-1 opening day win at Old Trafford

Brighton & Hove Albion mocked Manchester United through their official Twitter account after their 2-1 victory over the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday (August 7). Erik ten Hag endured a disappointing start to his reign as the Premier League giants' manager as his side produced a sub-par display in their opening game of the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United enjoyed a bright start to the game as they controlled possession of the ball. Bruno Fernandes missed a golden opportunity to score the first goal of the game. Pascal Gross then scored a brace in the space of nine first-half minutes to give the Seagulls a shock 2-0 lead.

Ten Hag's side dominated possession in the second half. They were rewarded for their improved attacking play when Alexis Mac Allister scored an own goal in the 68th minute to provide United with a lifeline. However, wastefulness in front of goal from Marcus Rashford and a disappointing display from their midfielders resulted in United suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Brighton took this opportunity to rub their win in the Red Devils' face. The Seagulls' official account posted a tweet trolling United, whose direct rival Manchester City wear blue home kits.

"Just like Brighton, your city is blue."

Manchester United's lack of attacking threat will have been a huge source of concern for Ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute and was able to make an impact. His runs behind Brighton's defense caused a number of problems for Graham Potter's side. However, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho produced disappointing displays.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a ball-playing midfielder

Manchester United's dismal midfield display was seen as the main reason for their loss to Brighton. The Red Devils were unable to connect defense and attack. They were often outplayed in the middle of the park by the Seagulls' trio of Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, and Adam Lallana.

Ten Hag started the game with Scott McTominay and Fred as deep-lying midfielders and Christian Eriksen in the No.10 role. McTominay and Fred endured a disappointing game and the duo struggled in possession and gave the ball away on a number of occasions. Their performance once again reiterated United's desperate need for a ball-playing midfielder.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Frenkie de Jong all summer, but the Dutchman is seemingly unwilling to leave Barcelona as per Fabrizio Romano. Ten Hag's side must look at alternative options and try to sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes on September 1 if they are to stand any chance of improving.

