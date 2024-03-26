“Your dreams and inspiration are stronger than any words used against you” - Manchester United star sends message to emotional Vinicius on racism

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has shown his support for former teammate Vinicius Jr after the latter broke down while speaking about racism in a recent press conference. The Real Madrid ace was in tears after he was asked multiple questions on the topic. He said he only wants to play football.

Vinicius has been a regular victim of racism, especially in stadiums in Spain, with fans racially abusing him even in his absence. Several Spanish media outlets have vilified the Brazilian star despite the vile abuse he receives regularly.

Speaking ahead of his country's international friendly (to be played on March 26) with Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu, his club's home ground, the forward was visibly emotional.

Former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane threw his weight behind the Brazilian forward with a post on the social media platform X/Twitter. The Manchester United man hailed the 23-year-old as a special player and urged him to use his talents to rise above the hate he receives.

"You are powerful. You are special @vinijr. Your dreams and inspiration are stronger than any words that can ever be used against you," Varane wrote.

Raphael Varane crossed paths with Vinicius Jr during their time together at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Flamengo man joined the Spanish giants in 2018 and played alongside Varane until 2021 when the Frenchman left the club for Manchester United.

Despite the regular racist abuse he receives, Vinicius Jr has enjoyed a good season with the Spanish giants. The Brazilian has eight assists and 18 goals in 28 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions this season.

Manchester United lose star to injury concern after international duty

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has left the England national team camp after picking up an injury in the friendly defeat (1-0) to Brazil on March 23. The 31-year-old was replaced by Brighton captain Lewis Dunk in the second half at Wembley, as the former underwent scans afterward.

The Red Devil was the second England player to pick up an injury on the day after Kyle Walker left the game in the first half. Maguire will not feature in England's second friendly this month against Belgium on March 26. He has returned to the club's Carrington base.

The injury to Maguire adds to the headache of manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the closing stages of the campaign. The Red Devils remain without Lisandro Martinez (knee injury) while Jonny Evans has also faced fitness issues in recent weeks.

Ten Hag will be pleased with the early return of captain Bruno Fernandes from Portugal camp and will hope to have his remaining players back without any injuries.